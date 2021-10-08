Today the Warner Bros. panel was held, which among the many films showed a very first backstage of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, expected third episode of the Harry Potter prequel saga.
The footage contained the very first behind-the-scenes scenes of the blockbuster: according to Deadline, it offered a first look at Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald (instead of Johnny Depp), creatures old and new, and once again Hogwarts (already seen in the second episode). The setting of the story will be in the thirties between the United Kingdom, Bhutan, Germany, the United States and China. Brazil is not mentioned (which initially seemed to be the main setting).
It is difficult for this backstage to arrive online: usually contents like this are made only for these conventions and are not then published.
The synopsis of the film:
Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the mighty dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is intent on taking control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts the magizoologist Newt Scamander with the task of leading a fearless team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, in which they encounter new and old creatures and clash with the growing legion of followers. by Grindelwald. With the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines?
The film will hit US theaters on April 15, 2022, in the UK a week earlier.
The shooting, we recall, should have started on March 16, 2020 for the direction of David Yates on a screenplay by JK Rowling And Steve Kloves, but instead left on September 1 due to the pandemic and ended today.
In the cast Eddie Redmayne like Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore; together with them Ezra Miller (Credence / Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) e Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein). Mads Mikkelsen will play Grindelwald instead of Johnny Depp.
Jessica Williams, the comedian and presenter who made a brief appearance in the second film, will return in an extended role as the professor Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks, teacher at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.