The film will hit US theaters on April 15, 2022, in the UK a week earlier.

The shooting, we recall, should have started on March 16, 2020 for the direction of David Yates on a screenplay by JK Rowling And Steve Kloves, but instead left on September 1 due to the pandemic and ended today.

In the cast Eddie Redmayne like Newt Scamander, Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore; together with them Ezra Miller (Credence / Aurelius Dumbledore), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski) e Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein). Mads Mikkelsen will play Grindelwald instead of Johnny Depp.

Jessica Williams, the comedian and presenter who made a brief appearance in the second film, will return in an extended role as the professor Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks, teacher at Ilvermorny School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.