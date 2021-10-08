CineEurope, a convention of European exhibitors, is taking place in Barcelona during which distributors unveil the price lists for the coming months and show previews of some of the most anticipated films of the season.

Today the Warner Bros. panel was held, which among the many films showed a very first backstage of Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, expected third episode of the Harry Potter prequel saga.

The footage contained the very first behind-the-scenes scenes of the blockbuster: according to Deadline, it offered a first look at Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald (instead of Johnny Depp), creatures old and new, and once again Hogwarts (already seen in the second episode). The setting of the story will be in the thirties between the United Kingdom, Bhutan, Germany, the United States and China. Brazil is not mentioned (which initially seemed to be the main setting).

It is difficult for this backstage to arrive online: usually contents like this are made only for these conventions and are not then published.

The synopsis of the film:

Professor Albus Dumbledore knows that the mighty dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald is intent on taking control of the wizarding world. Unable to stop him alone, he entrusts the magizoologist Newt Scamander with the task of leading a fearless team of wizards, witches and a brave Muggle baker on a dangerous mission, in which they encounter new and old creatures and clash with the growing legion of followers. by Grindelwald. With the stakes so high, how long can Dumbledore be on the sidelines?