The Secrets of Dumbledore, the first trailer [VIDEO]

Warner Bros released the very first trailer de Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets third film in the spin-off saga set in the narrative universe of Harry Potter. We finally have the chance to take a look at the most interesting element of this film. We are obviously talking about Mads Mikkelsen and his Grindelwald. The Danish actor, as you know, took over from Johnny Depp in the franchise after the legal troubles the Pirates of the Caribbean star had following the stormy divorce of his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Interestingly, the fearsome dark wizard appears decidedly different in appearance from what we had seen in previous films and therefore Warner Bros has attempted with this move to radically change the page compared to the past. Mads Mikkelsen himself had announced, some time ago, that he wanted to stage his version different from that of Depp.

I’ve been a fan of Johnny Depp ever since I saw him as a young man, and trying to bring his intensity and his way into my work is impossible – he told Total Film. I have to find mine, because his is unique, and I just have to leave it and find a different path.

In the cast they will return next to him will obviously return Eddie Redmayne in the role of the magizoologist Newt Scamander, Jude Law in those of Dumbledore ed Ezra Miller which will be Credence Barebone. Together with them Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol interpreted respectively by Tina Goldstein, Jacob Kowalski and Queenie Goldstein.

For now we still don’t know much about the plot. We will therefore have to wait until April 2023, when Fantastic Beasts 3: Dumbledore’s Secrets, directed again by David Yates, will finally arrive in the room.

What do you think of this first trailer? You like it? What do you expect from this new chapter of the saga? Let us know your opinion, as always, in the comments.