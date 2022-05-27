The secrets of Dumbledore, the recent installment of the magical world

After premiering a month and a half ago in theaters, Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets comes to the digital platform HBO Max to tell the story about the attempt to bring down the most powerful and dangerous dark wizard in the world.

This Warner Bros. Pictures film premieres on the streaming service this May 30 so that those who did not enjoy it on the big screen can see it in the comfort of their home.

The film, derived from the world created by JK Rowling, details the untold backstory of Dumbledore, for the first time. In the film, the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (played by Mads Mikkelsen, who takes on the role of Johnny Depp), wreaks havoc on the wizarding world in his attempt to take control, but the only one able to stop him is his old friend, the Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

–

Dumbledore joins forces with magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) to lead a team of wizards, witches, and a Muggle (Dan Fogler) as they take on a legion of Grindelwald’s followers. However, unbeknownst to them, Dumbledore is unable to fight Grindelwald directly due to a secret blood pact the pair made years ago to never fight each other.

Meanwhile, danger also looms with Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller), whose true identity was shockingly claimed by Grindelwald in the franchise’s second installment as Aurelius Dumbledore.

JK Rowling and Steve Kloves wrote the screenplay for Dumbledore’s Secrets, based on a screenplay by Rowling. The film debuted in theaters around the world on April 15, opening with $43 million in the United States and $193 million globally.

Dumbledore’s secrets marks HBO Max’s last visit to the wizarding world after the service kicked off in 2022 with the retrospective special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts that brought the stars together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson and more franchise alumni to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the first film.

The entertainment platform is also home to the entire collection of movies about the wizard and the Fantastic Beasts saga, among other spin-off titles.

When?: May 30

Where?: hbo max