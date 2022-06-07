The secrets of… Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Yahoo Shopping editors are committed to independently curating great products for you at great value prices. Yahoo may receive a commission if you make purchases from links on this page. Product prices and availability are those applicable at the time of publication.

Created by Rihanna, Fenty Beauty has revolutionized the world of beauty. And this, much more than we think…

Launched in 2017, Fenty Beauty has driven a new trend in the hitherto very standardized beauty universe, that of beauty for all, inclusive and designed for fun. A mantra dear to its founder, the famous and sublime Rihanna.

1. Fenty is Rihanna’s last name

If we know it on the international music scene under this name, Rihanna is in fact the middle name of the singer who is called in civil status Robyn Rihanna Fenty. Passionate about make-up since her childhood in Barbados, where it was a revelation, the singer naturally chose to name her brand in homage to her origins. A surname that has become a veritable empire since today there are Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and the Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

2. Rihanna is the first to have imagined so many shades of foundation

If the world of beauty was aimed until then at a very limited clientele, Rihanna broke the codes by deciding to create a line of make-up in which “women from all over the world find themselves”. To do this, she focused on designing formulas suitable for all skin types and especially very varied shades that are usually difficult to find. After 40 shades of foundation at its launch, Fenty Beauty now offers 50! The first to count so many.

3. She drove the “Fenty Effect”

And we have to believe that consumers were just waiting for that, since this inclusiveness has won over beautistas around the world. A success that inspired the competition since, following it, many brands followed suit and decided to expand their palettes in turn.

4. A tube of Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb would be sold every 12 seconds around the world

While foundation has been key to Fenty Beauty’s success, its best-selling product is Gloss Bomb. An ultra-comfortable and long-lasting gloss with irresistible reflections and scents. Also available in several shades, a copy is sold every 12 seconds around the world. Which is equivalent. 300 copies per hour and 7,200 per day!

5. The Fenty Icon Lipstick Grape Is Inspired By The Shape Of Her Cupid’s Bow

Proof that Rihanna gives of her person and is ultra involved in the design of each of her products? The grape in her latest Fenty Icon lipstick is inspired by the shape of her cupid’s bow. Wearing it would therefore almost be a French kiss by proxy for the star.

Semi-matte lipstick with a creamy texture for more comfort and long wear, it is above all a refillable product. Once finished, you only have to buy a refill of the color among the 10 currently available while keeping your case.

6. She smells divine

Everyone who has met her says that if Heaven had a smell, it would be hers. With such a wake, Rihanna could only imagine her own fragrance. What she did in 2021 with her first perfume Fenty Eau de Parfum. No wonder she was so knowledgeable when she was younger, Rihanna learned from her mother, who worked in the beauty industry in Barbados. She has developed her own approach, which consists of layering different scents for a unique smell. A talent gathered in a juice “impossible to forget”.

7. Her brand made her a billionaire

The richest singer in the world and the second richest woman in entertainment behind Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna is at the head of a fortune estimated at 1.7 billion dollars according to Forbes magazine. A jackpot coming largely from Fenty Beauty, estimated at 2.8 billion dollars and of which it owns 50%.

While waiting for her next hit, we will throw ourselves on one of these best-selling hits to put a little bit of Rihanna in our lives.

