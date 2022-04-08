The secrets of Luis Díaz in Liverpool: “The fans are happy with him, they see us and come closer” | Colombians Abroad

Luis Díaz is the man in fashion right now. They all have to do with him and his great talent at Liverpool. Many see him as his great idol and imagine how he has changed his life in recent months, since he signed with the ‘reds’ and continue to enlarge his record in the ‘old continent’.

Much is said of the player. That he doesn’t know how to speak English, that he doesn’t make himself understood yet, but when he catches the ball, mouths shut up and eyes turn to all his innate talent, which he has shown since he played for Barranquilla FC.

Who better than Geraldine Ponce, his beloved wife, with whom we chatted, to delve into what is the day to day of ‘Luchito’, in England, where they love and adore the Colombian, who aspires to lift the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup, in this same season.

What has surprised you about the Liverpool fan?

“They are very fond, if they see him on the street and they recognize him, with a lot of respect, they approach him, ask him for photos, tell him things in English that I don’t understand, sometimes they translate for us and tell us that they are very happy that we are here. and they always tell him that phrase that you will never walk alone, and when they see him in the streets, more than anything in restaurants, they approach him, talk to him, ask him for a photo, very well…. at first we went out a little more, now we go out a little less, obviously he is a little more covered to go unnoticed, people say a lot of things to him, we are with a person all the time who translates for us, they adore him, they call him “Crack”, he He responds in Spanish and he someone else translates for him”.

Have you had the opportunity to go to the Liverpool facilities?

“I went the day of his presentation, I was there, everything was very top, another level, all the people in the club were very kind, very dear, and super cute.”

Which Liverpool player has surprised you when it comes to playing?

“I’m not a soccer fan, I love watching my boyfriend play, but a person on the field who caught my attention because of how he plays, rather, surprised was Van Dijk, that man seems like a rock, like they’re coming the players and they see him and move away, so I told the ‘skinny’, and he explained to me that he is very good”.

Do you see yourself living in Barranquilla with Luis Díaz playing in Junior?

“Now we have faith that we are going to last for many years here in England, or here in Europe. Luis always asks him and that and yes, he would like to return to the club of his loves at the end of his v career because he loves it and is very grateful with the Junior and well let’s see what happens at the end of the road”.

A message to the fans…

“I can tell you that Luis appreciates all that love and support that they give him, that they love him so much and that they are attentive to him; that they continue to support him, that they keep in mind that he always wants to give his best, and that he always He is happy, his family, his friends, I am very happy with the love that his fans send him and thank you very much for the support”.