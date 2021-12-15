The Secrets of Osage County, with Meryl Streep

Osage County Secrets (August: Osage County), a 2013 film directed by John Wells, based on the play by Tracy Letts August, family photo, Pulitzer Prize Winner. Letts’ work made its Broadway debut in December 2007, after being premiered earlier that year at Chicago’s legendary Steppenwolf Theater and before gaining international acclaim, including winning 5 Tony Awards. With Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Ewan McGregor, Julette Lewis, Benedict Cumberbatch, Sam Shepard, Chris Cooper. For this film Meryl Streep received her 18th Academy Award nomination.

Synopsis

Beverly Weston (Sam Shepard) and his wife Violet (Meryl Streep) live in their Osage County home. Poet with alcohol problems he and addicted to drugs for a bad mouth she, the two apparently seem a quiet couple until the moment in which, after disappearing for a few days, Beverly is found dead by suicide. At the funeral, in addition to daughter Ivy (Julianne Nicholson) who lives at home with their parents, the daughters Barbara (Julia Roberts) and Karen (Juliette Lewis) as well as the rest of the relatives. In the following days, a series of conflicts re-emerge within the family. The conflict between Barbara and Violet, who have never gotten along, escalates as Karen’s boyfriend (Dermont Mulroney) demonstrates his true nature and Ivy plans a romantic getaway with her cousin (Benedict Cumberbatch).

Taxi Drivers review (Sandra Martone)

“I know there’s another dimension to the film that couldn’t have been in the play and that’s Osage County. I would like to bring the director and the production to my home and show them the landscape which has a profound value to me as a person who has not only written a text but has written a screenplay that is to some extent autobiographical. The landscape itself becomes a character “: this had been the writer’s request Tracy Letts when he had decided to bring his play to the big screen August: Osage County, Pulitzer Prize Winner. This request has evidently been granted by John Wells, who shot all the exteriors of Osage County Secrets where Letts wanted, or in that arid, warm and unwelcoming Oklaoma like most of the characters who are part of this family drama where Meryl Streep is the absolute protagonist and for which the actress received her eighteenth Oscar nomination.

Co-produced, among others, also by George Clooney, I segrety of Osage County tells some days of the Weston family, who find themselves reunited for the very unhappy event of the death of their father. Beverly was a heavy drinker who one day disappears into thin air, his wife Violet, victim not only of her husband’s disappearance but also of a tongue cancer, is thus forced to call her three daughters: the forced encounter of these women, all tried by an existence that did not go as it should, will bring to light many truths hidden for years and which will strongly undermine the already fragile balance of the protagonists.

Osage County Secrets boasts an excellent cast that keeps the viewer attached to the big screen: in addition to the aforementioned Meryl Streep, queen of the scene in a complex and masterfully interpreted role, in the feature film there is also an extraordinary Julia Roberts who rediscovers his artistic charge with a character that certainly does not emphasize his beauty, thus giving ample space to a dramatic skill that was not so evident since the days of Erin Brockovich.

Slow, as the time that passes there in Osage County is slow, yet full of dialogues that are sometimes suffocating, others calm awaiting the storm of emotions and recriminations that involves and upsets the characters of the feature film, Osage County Secrets keeps intact the theatricality of the writing from which it was born, giving the public a cinematic pearl certainly not easy to manage due to the rawness, in some points even excessively over the top, of events that happen within a few hours, but certainly impossible to be underestimated both for the care of the direction between interiors and exteriors and for the great performance of all its protagonists.