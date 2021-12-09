The secrets of Room 1844, Queen Elizabeth’s favorite room

When it comes to receiving guests of honor, Elizabeth II has no doubts: she chooses Room 1844, the one where she also records the traditional Christmas message.

in the photo: Elizabeth II in Room 1844 (2021)

The royal residence of Buckingham Palace it is spread over an area of ​​77 thousand square meters and contains over 700 rooms inside, including main bedrooms, servants’ rooms, bathrooms, reception rooms for ceremonies and parties, offices, kitchens, laundries, closets. In short, a boundless space, where everything has a centuries-old history that begins in the seventeenth century, when the first building was built. But of all the rooms available, which one is that Favorite of Queen Elizabeth, the most prestigious where only you and your guests have access?

The queen’s favorite room

Elizabeth II he has a predilection for a particular room in Buckingham Palace, which, not surprisingly, is the one he gives to all the most important occasions. When she has to meet someone very important or to whom she cares in a particular way, she usually receives him not in the Sitting Room, her private living room, but in the Room 1844. This is the most prestigious space of the residence, used for official meetings but also for less formal occasions. Inside, for example, a lunch was held in 2019 in honor of Felicity Aston, the first woman to cross Antarctica alone.

Angelina Jolie and Elizabeth II in Room 1844 (2014)

Room 1844 is part of a series of semi-state apartments and owes its name to theyear in which it was completely renovated, on the occasion of the state visit of Tsar Nicholas I of Russia. After him, Barack Obama crossed that threshold with his wife Michelle, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Angelina Jolie.

in the photo: Elizabeth II in Room 1844 (2011)

The room is adorned with powder-colored wallpaper and is furnished entirely in gold and blue, with a neoclassical desk made by the famous German cabinetmaker David Roentgen dating back to 1820 and malachite candelabra. On the walls are a portrait of King George IV and one of the Duke of York as a child. But that is not all. In the luxurious room, Queen Elizabeth is also used to record the traditional Christmas message. In fact, the belief has it that Room 1844 is a lucky room, perfect for the greeting speech in view of the new year. For the same superstitious reason, the furniture has never been upset, remaining the same for almost 200 years.