The secrets of sleep explained by doctor Vanda Menon

“Every day is a rebirth for our body if it rests well at night”. With this expression that is not a ‘maxim’, but reality, the doctor began Vanda Menon, in charge of the Cognitive Disorders and Dementia Center of the Modena Local Health Authority and therefore of the Ramazzini of Carpi, in his report on the occasion of an intermeeting organized by Rotary club together with Lions club Alberto Pio. Dr. Menon, with a simple and captivating language, such as to attract the attention of the hundreds of members and guests of the two clubs invited to the evening conducted by the two presidents, Mauro Bernini for Rotary e Margherita Copelli for Alberto Pio, it started with the things that “you shouldn’t do” to get ready for sleep: don’t drink coffee in the evening and exciting ones like Coca Cola and chocolate, don’t watch horror movies, but think about beautiful things and maybe holidays, having also take care to lie down in a comfortable environment.

“We sleep for a third of our time – he added – having thus decided nature since it is physiological for all living beings to sleep also because rest also helps reproduction and the intellectual performance of the next day. In short, the ideal is to sleep from 7 to 9 hours every night because it is a restorative rest also for the heart and which allows the brain, which never sleeps, to clean itself of daily waste “.

The conclusion of Dr. Menon’s report to those present is lapidary: “the human being is the greatest work of art of all time which must therefore be preserved, protected and respected “.

