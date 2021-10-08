The secrets of sound in Greyhound, the film with Tom Hanks on Apple TV +

The epic war feature film, “Greyhound – The Invisible Enemy”, written and starring Tom Hanks and nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Sound category, required a lot of work from a team that took care of the film’s production. audio only.

To reveal it to Variety I’m Remastering Officer Michael Minkler, Supervising Sound Editor Warren Shaw and Mixing Officer David Wyman, explaining that the idea was to make viewers feel center stage.

In one of the crucial scenes, the Fletcher-class destroyer, the Greyhound, must avoid torpedoes, one of the moments in which Minkler had to take into account various elements in the game, in addition to the music and the dialogue. “There are engine sound effects, sounds offshore, explosions coming from both directions,” Minkler explains.

Viewers must feel the destroyer increase in speed and slow down, explains the technician, highlighting the different types of sounds that can be heard during the film, including the sounds of torpedoes darting in the water and heading for the warship.

To improve the accuracy of the film, Minkler and Shaw visited the USS Kidd in Louisiana – a Fletcher-class destroyer – and talked to several veterans to understand how various crewmembers are given orders and how they operate. on-board communications in a war situation. Various scenes were shot without microphone players but with camouflaged microphones and placed on various strategic points to capture sounds and dialogues. “There were several microphones in plain sight, painted the same color as the ship’s interior,” explained Shaw. Various loudspeakers on the ship were also used to reproduce sounds that made the actors feel a sense of urgency and danger.

Greyhound turned out to be a successful purchase for Apple. Tom Hanks plays a navy veteran who as captain is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships loaded with troops and supplies on a perilous mission across the Atlantic during World War II. For five days, outside the Allied air cover, the captain and the three escort ships must proceed along an area of ​​the ocean known as the “Black Pit”, or black hole, in an attempt to defend men and vehicles from attacks by the U -Boot Nazis. “Greyhound: The Invisible Enemy” is inspired by the events of the Battle of the Atlantic, a few months after the United States coalesced with Great Britain and the Allies.

In addition to Tom Hanks, other performers are Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan and Elisabeth Shue. The film is written by Tom Hanks, directed by Aaron Schneider and produced by Gary Goetzman.

The Oscar nomination for “Greyhound – The Invisible Enemy” follows several other accolades: the BAFTA nomination in the Special Effects and Sound categories; nominated in two categories by the Visual Effects Society and Motion Picture Sound Editors respectively; and the Cinema Audio Society nomination in the Outstanding Achievements in Audio Mixing category. The film also received nominations from the People’s Choice Awards, Critics Choice Super Awards, Critics Choice Awards and several critical groups.

On macitynet, cinema enthusiasts can find news and insights in the section dedicated to films and in the section dedicated to cinema.