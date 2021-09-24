Nicole Kidman’s diet: the secrets of the 80/20 method

There Diet of Nicole Kidman it is based on the so-called “Pareto Principle”, according to which 80% of the benefits derive from 20% of the causes. This type of diet is the most flexible between strict diets and, by people, it is more easily adaptable. Let’s find out how it works.

Diet of Nicole Kidman

We all know and appreciate the qualities, beauty and skill of Nicole Kidman, but in recent times, very often, we also talk about his physical form, which has always been perfect and enviable.

Nicole Kidman’s Diet is based on the principle that if you assimilate, on a regular basis, 80% healthy foodFor 20%, then, you can also indulge in some gluttony.

Let’s find out together, in the following paragraphs, the secret of 80/20 method.

Nicole Kidman’s diet: properties

The idea behind Nicole Kidman’s Diet which, in turn, is based on the 80/20 method, known as “Pareto principle”, It is very simple: to maintain a healthy lifestyle it is not necessary that the diet is 100% correct, since 80% is already sufficient in itself.

Most people who follow a diet, especially a strict diet, fail to achieve the ultimate goal because, sooner or later, they succumb to temptation. Not surprisingly, experts assert that, in order to function properly, the body needs to eat everything, both the things that do well and the things that do less well and that, consequently, indulge in occasionally, some whim is the best weapon at one’s disposal to pursue the goal, without feeling frustration and discouragement.

