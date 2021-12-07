the secrets of the Bayern Munich midfielder

ROME – It was only him who thought about holding back his great class injuries . There is no doubt however that Corentin Tolisso both a player that all clubs would like in their team, a complete player capable of covering all the roles of the midfield, from the median to the frontline. And Rome is giving us more than a little thought , betting on his qualities and also risking to take a player who has had more of an injury in recent seasons.

Rome, that’s who Tolisso is: midfielder with quality and injuries

The World champion with France in 2018 in the last four seasons has stopped several times: in addition to a few stops for bruises and muscle problems, a rupture of the cruciate ligament in 2018, an operation at the ankle in 2020, a laceration tendon in 2021, and this season a problem al calf: 483 total days off in four seasons. A lot for an unlucky player who could have shown more than he did without injuries.

Precisely for this reason it would be a bet for Roma: take a player inclined to stop, who earns a lot (with the growth decree the salary would be more accessible) but who has the contract expiring with Bayern Munich in 2022 and therefore can be purchased in January for a low sum compared to the real 20 million assessment.

Tolisso grows in the Lyon youth teams: in 2013 his debut in the first team and four years played at great levels and which pushed Bayern to buy it for 41.5 million euros. Crackling start with 40 appearances and 10 goals and the victory of the championship, then the World won with France, the Champions raised in 2020 starring with three goals in ten appearances. But between one trophy and another the damned injuries. Without those he probably would have already signed a contract renewal with the Bavarians or a contract in a top club. Roma then thinks of taking advantage of it, betting on Tolisso and hoping that the stops are just a distant memory.