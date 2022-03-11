the secrets of the disease you do not know

Alzheimer’s, a prevalent form of dementia, continues to be a disease whose secrets are yet to be revealed by science. From a young age it is important to do something. Prevention is fundamental.

There science has yet to reveal the many unknowns that are still behind this very common disease. It is a real one cognitive impairmentwhich affects the brain.

From the 14 to 20 March will be held there world brain week where the seasons of the brain. Researchers from the Italian Society of Neurology they have always conducted research on it. Studies claim that one is important prevention already at a young age. While being there‘Alzheimer’s very common in old age is fundamental prevention at any age.

Cecilia Brunipresident of the SINdem namely the Italian Society of Neurology for Dementia states that advancing age is not always related to Alzheimer’s, precisely because young people can also be affected.

The disease also affects younger groups. What to do for prevention.

The brain it is a fundamental organ for our body and it is important to have good lifestyle habits to preserve and protect it as it is sensitive to external stimuli.

If we lead a wrong lifestyle we will surely be more exposed to Alzheimer’s disease. In the middle of our life, systems must be preserved cardio-cerebro-vascular. Pay close attention toobesitythe depressionthe abuse of alcohol. Also there deafness it can be a risk. With increasing age, the lonelinessL’isolationthe lack of physical activity enemies of our mental health. Attention to the smoke and al diabetes.

It is essential to train the brain to counteract and slow down some neuro degenerative diseases. It is not only the elderly who are affected, but the cognitive dementia in some cases it also affects the younger groups. With the acronym YOD it indicates the Young Onset Dementia.

The disease grows with increasing age. In the age group between 30 and 34 years old on 100,000 people 6 they are affected. In the range between 34 and 64 on 100,000 people it rises considerably to 119 affected subjects. In the range between 60 and 64 they touch the 853 cases on 100,000 people.

The difference between older and younger age disease lies in the symptoms. Often there are in young people psychiatric disorders which confuse the true diagnosis of Alzheimer’s.

The disease of Niemann Pick type C mainly affects the fascia infantile and also presents some forms of YOD that is, a childhood dementia typical of Alzheimer’s which continues to be a more relevant dementia disease of which it is not easy to identify the care.

The disease may be present in the body already beyond 20 years earlier of the manifestation of the first symptoms. They are the so-called porters of the pathology i pre symptomatic carriers related to genetic mutations.

This is why by the time the symptoms arise, it can already be too late because the brain is no longer able to do its job as it should. Furthermore, there is also Alzheimer’s genetic that sporadic.

It is not just one type of disease but different types due to the aggregated proteins and the localizations. Recent studies have led to the discovery of biological drugs And antibodies that bind to the substances that accumulate in the brain with the intent of eliminating them. The results are still unsatisfactory and there is still some research to be done.