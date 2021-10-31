The secrets of the engine of the new Yamaha MT-09The secrets of the engine of the new Yamaha MT-09

Let’s analyze in detail the engine of the new Yamaha MT-09 2021. The engine maintains its known, and appreciated, layout: the three-cylinder in-line Yamaha CP3 (Cross Plane 3 cylinders) remains, with a 120 ° crankshaft with regular ignition intervals at 0 ° – 240 ° – 480 °. However, the Iwata company takes advantage of the need to adapt to the new Euro 5 anti-pollution regulations to deeply put a hand to the three-cylinder, which has been completely redesigned and reduced in weight. Virtually every major component is new, including pistons, connecting rods, camshafts and crankcase … Thus the displacement also increases, which passes from 847 to 889 cc. This result was achieved by increasing the stroke from 59.1 to 62.1 mm, while the bore of 78 mm remained unchanged. Despite this, the 2021 powerplant, including the new exhaust, is 700 grams lighter than the previous model.

The additional 42cc affects maximum power, which increases by 4 hp and reaches 119 hp at 10,000 rpm. The torque also increases, which now peaks at 93Nm at 7,000rpm. reached 1,400 rpm. first on the rpm scale (before it was 87.5 Nm at 8,400 rpm). The compression ratio is 11.5: 1. This new powertrain also uses a completely new fuel delivery system. While the previous MT-09 had injectors attached directly to the cylinder head, on the new model the fuel is injected into the rear of the intake valve heads. According to the company, this system allows for better atomization of the fuel and also reduces the adhesion of the fuel to the walls of the intake ports. A system that, according to what was communicated, also contributes to a fuel saving of 9% (just to have a figure, at the end of our test of 240 km between cities, suburban roads and the motorway the instrumentation reported 6.1 liters per 100 km, then 16.4 km / l).

The motor is also mounted inside the frame at an angle of 5 ° more vertical than in the past. Also new quickshifter up & down, the ride by wire throttle and the intake and exhaust systems. The new intake benefits from an air filter with a new three-channel layout, with each duct having a different section and length. The new stainless steel exhaust ducts have a different curvature; the whole rig is 1,400 grams lighter. As before, we find electronic fuel injection, double overhead camshaft distribution, 4 valves per cylinder, liquid cooling, wet sump lubrication and six-speed gearbox.