the secrets of the exploit between the field and lifestyle

ROME – Rome against Atalanta saw the real Tammy Abraham. Not only an attacker in the service of the team for sacrifice, dedication and a lot of work without the ball, but also the goalscorer. What it took to beat Bergamo. The English center forward played an 8 game in the report card, with his usual extra work to help all departments, but he also scored a brace drives out thoughtsie that will help him increase his league score.

Rome, here is the real Abraham: the secrets of his double with Atalanta The four goals scored before Bergamo in Serie A cried out for revenge, above all seeing the great work of Abraham in every single game: he runs from the first to the last minute, helps the departments, expands to allow the insertion of midfielders, plays on the bank and becomes dangerous. What did he miss? A bit of cynicism, a slightly more precise aim but also a little more luck which never hurts. Because it is the eight poles he has hit this season that cry out for revenge more than his four goals. At Gewiss Stadium he took aim, yes stubborn on that ball torn from two defenders and put in the net after not even a minute of play. Then the usual work and the 4-1 signed with a thick technical gesture, a quick and powerful shot to anticipate the defender and beat Musso. Six goals in the league, twelve total: better than Dzeko and Voeller in their first season in the Giallorossi. Merit of the great work he carries out during the week, of his positivity that has never made him break down despite the misfortune of the woods.

Look at the gallery From Abraham to Zaniolo, Bergamo’s Roma unloads in the gym