the secrets of the exploit between the field and lifestyle

ROME – Rome against Atalanta saw the real Tammy Abraham. Not only an attacker in the service of the team for sacrifice, dedication and a lot of work without the ball, but also the goalscorer. What it took to beat Bergamo. The English center forward played an 8 game in the report card, with his usual extra work to help all departments, but he also scored a brace drives out thoughtsie that will help him increase his league score.
Rome, here is the real Abraham: the secrets of his double with Atalanta
The four goals scored before Bergamo in Serie A cried out for revenge, above all seeing the great work of Abraham in every single game: he runs from the first to the last minute, helps the departments, expands to allow the insertion of midfielders, plays on the bank and becomes dangerous. What did he miss? A bit of cynicism, a slightly more precise aim but also a little more luck which never hurts. Because it is the eight poles he has hit this season that cry out for revenge more than his four goals.
At Gewiss Stadium he took aim, yes stubborn on that ball torn from two defenders and put in the net after not even a minute of play. Then the usual work and the 4-1 signed with a thick technical gesture, a quick and powerful shot to anticipate the defender and beat Musso. Six goals in the league, twelve total: better than Dzeko and Voeller in their first season in the Giallorossi. Merit of the great work he carries out during the week, of his positivity that has never made him break down despite the misfortune of the woods.
Also thanks to a new tactics that are helping him and not a little. Since Mourinho fielded Roma with 3-5-2, Abraham sees the door much more thanks to an attacker at his side ready to back him up. From Venice to Bergamo: in the last eight games Abraham has scored eight goals, exceptional numbers that helped Roma get back into the league and go through to the Conference League.
THEThe real Abraham has seen himself in the last couple of months, but since his arrival he has always worked as a professional, following the instructions of Mourinho’s staff with great attention. In exercises but also in nutrition and lifestyle. The Englishman takes great care of his body, attentive to what he eats so as not to gain weight and always stay in shape during the season. It is followed daily by the osteopath of Rome and the nutritionist who very often prepares ad hoc dinners to take home. Carwyn Sharp, sports physiologist, nutritionist, performance analyst and coach is the supervisor of the entire medical sports area of Rome who carefully monitors the lifestyle of the players. Roma nutritionists and physiotherapists respond directly to him, unifying the various sectors of the medical, performance and nutrition areas in order to create a suitable job profile for each player. Abraham he has a perfect body, works hard and eats healthy. I work in detail on and off the pitch, and with Mourinho’s tactical moves now you see real Tammy Abraham.