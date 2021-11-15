the secrets of the ‘Horizon Plan’ revealed by Spencer

I am not satisfied with the surprise offered by the confirmation of the exclusive Xbox of The Elder Scrolls 6, Phil Spencer took the opportunity given him by the interview with GQ to unveil the “Horizon Plan”, which is the system adopted by Microsoft to develop all the games, the most innovative hardware and services of the Xbox ecosystem.

From the words of the leading exponent of the Xbox division we learn that the Redmond house plans the creation of its titles, consoles and the most direct videogame features through careful planning that hinges on three levels from the code name, in fact, of “Horizon Plan”.

The Horizon 1 Plan, Spencer reports, includes all those projects that are about to be published or that, in any case, they are about to be launched. The Horizon 2 Plan instead includes all those video games, services, hardware and accessories to be launched within three years. All videogame projects that they may not see the light for 5 years instead end up in the Horizon 3 Plan: according to Spencer, this last plan includes all the more experimental and “the bets that probably won’t work”, although vital to fuel the creative vein of developers and designers.

Also Kareem Choundry intervened in the discussion: the executive at the head of the Xbox Cloud Gaming division explains that he always looks with great interest at Microsoft’s internal projects of the Horizon 3 Plan. Choundry, in fact, reveals that features such as Xbox Game Pass and xCloud derive precisely from original ideas and the “bets” of the Horizon 3 Plan.

Backward compatibility also fell into this special category of projects, as Choundry admits when recalling that “After the launch of Xbox One, I went to Phil and told him he was sad not to be able to play the old titles on the new console. So I asked him to create a team by taking 30 of our smartest talents and to work on backwards compatibility for a year. Only at the end of that year would we let Phil know if it would work or not. “.