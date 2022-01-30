the secrets of the perfect cocktail in one volume

More refined than the shaken martini not stirred of James Bond and less exaggerated than acrobatic cocktail by Tom Cruise in the legendary film. “Gin and tonic has saved more English lives and minds than all the doctors in the Kingdom“, word of Sir Winston Churchill. He knew one more than the devil, good Churchill. This aphorism appears to effect as a prologue to the volume “Gin & Tonic, history and recipes of a perfect cocktail“(Pensieriparole editions) that intertwines historical events (millenary), care of the ingredients, the right combinations, a good dose of imagination and healthy creativity, to offer the reader an amiable story between flavors and practical advice. It is the little great literary enterprise of Federico Illesi, nicknamed by friends – as he himself tells – “Mr Gin Tonic“. “TOYears of experiments and attempts on his own or with the complicity of friends, have allowed the writing of this book with which I wanted to tell in a simple way and without too many digressions the creation of gin and tonic up to our days», He confides in preface.

A degree in biomedical engineering, a web service company, but above all a passion for mixology and the art of good drinking mixed with the experience of many travels, Federico Illesi condenses his biography to an analysis of phenomena in the field of bartender and vademecum on product mixing. There is also the story. Unexpected and full of curiosities, which has its roots in past centuries. The first part of the book, for example, is dedicated to the historical events that have brought gin and tonic from their millenary discovery to the present day. Unscathed he calls it the story of a myth. “CContrary to what one might think – warns the author – at the origins of Gin there is an extraordinary experimentation activity by some Benedictine monks under the influence of the Salerno medical school in11th century. To think that just the Compendium Salernitanum of 1055 describes a distillate of wine infused with juniper berries harvested in large quantities on the hills near Salerno“. The story is rich and compelling, and is intertwined with memorable characters such as George Orwell or Ernest Hemingway, just to name a few.

We then move on to production and enter the most intimate sphere of gin, investigating its quality, merits, calories, aromas, body, tools to enhance it. The direct comparisons are with rum, whiskey, vodka … And it is fun to discover the world of distillation that shows off an unusual quality rose. The author then delves into the spirit of the cocktail: the meaning, expectations, philosophy, concepts such as relaxation, chatter, freedom, a snack in company. “P.making an aperitif – Illesi writes – has now become a pleasant rite, a real liturgy that is very popular on the premises, and more and more often at home“. THEthe perfect cocktail “it must have balanced aroma and color structure», Illesi warns, who closes the volume with the key chapter: how to prepare the perfect cocktail.

The ingredients clearly become the most pragmatic part of the book without forgetting the practical advice on which glass to choose. Must pages: the ten commandments for a good Gin and tonic. Between glasses cooled to the right point, the right number of crystalline ice cubes and the right temperature (in the room and not in the freezer), the dosage of gin (between 40 and 60 ml), the addition of tonic water, decorations to taste and spices (we recommend the peel of sgrumi). And beware: stunts are not recommended acrobatic to pour the tonic along the bar spoon («they only serve to degass the tonic»). In short, let’s forget the exploits of Tom Cruise in the legendary film “Cocktail”. Et voilà, fun is guaranteed.