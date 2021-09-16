the secrets of the science fiction film with Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet

The most anticipated film of the year? According to the scenes we witnessed at the Venice Film Festival, the answer is yes. Dunes by Denis Villeneuve finally arrives in cinemas, after the world premiere with a Venetian crowd. And about a year late …

Because Dune is already a legendary film

Meanwhile, the cast. Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are perfect to act as a magnet for the new generations. In fact, at the Lido, they literally pulled down the wall which, due to distancing and sanitary measures, isolated the red carpet and the stars from the fans. Such “assembled” scenes have not been seen since 2019 and in the years preceding the pandemic. Timothée Chalamet standing on the speedboat to be seen better by teen fans. Zendaya a show: take a look at our gallery.

«This film was dreamed, made, shot, with the big screen in mind. I hope that people will go to see it safely at the cinema, because it was conceived for the giant screen and for IMAX systems … “said director Villeneuve. Same as new Blade Runner with Ryan Gosling. In short, get ready for a bigger than life show. A promise that Dune keeps.

Dune: plot, main characters

In the distant future, our galaxy is ruled by a feudal empire. Many fiefdoms ”, each under the control of an aristocratic family. Paul (Thimothée Chalamet) of the Atreides family go to live on Arrakis. A planet of sand and wind, known as Dune. With him are his father, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac), his mother Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and some advisers. Leto seeks a safe place on the planet for his family and community. But Dune hides a treasure. Under the sand there are deposits of a substance, a spice that guarantees (almost) eternal life. Super human powers and the ability to travel to space. For this Dune becomes the scene of a galactic battle … Add the worms that live under the surface of the planet. And the Fremans, the original inhabitants of Leto.

When war breaks out, only those who can overcome their fears and survive on Dune will be able to obtain the most coveted substance in the universe. Young Paul, unaware of his fate, will find himself at the center of this battle …

Dune: the review

Fluvial, at times hypnotic, sinuous. It is based on the cult novel by Frank Herbert. A real saga in 6 volumes, all published in Italy by Fanucci: only the first, of over 700 pages. And in fact, get ready to follow. Like Star Wars…

“If the novel was a dark and dystopian parable of the twentieth century set in the future, it is disturbing that today it is even more relevant! Nothing has changed except for the worse. The environmental situation, for example, one of the fundamental themes of the saga, is nothing short of critical. Today in Canada, as you know, the situation is a real disaster. All over the world, now as never before, we should get angry in everyday life and do something, intervene and change things … “, continues Villeneuve. Canadian…

How is the movie? For alone aficionados science fiction (the duration sometimes makes itself felt) manages at least in part to create one new pop mythology sci-fi in a not too busy key. Always rich visual details, from body shields to giant worms. From tiny insects to desert mice whose sweat drops we even see in their ears …

Incidentally the main elements that Star Wars plundered to the text of Frank Herbert are all there. A new messiah in the far distant galaxies, desert of Spaces, power of thought, dark imperial forces Vs. forces of Good … A planet that hides the only resource that can save the universe. Under the sand inhabited by giant worms.

The humility of Timothée Chalamet

Chalamet observes that he let himself be shaped by the director: «I immediately had a humble approach in front of such a grandiose project based on such an important saga. I reviewed Lynch’s Dune months before shooting. Then I reset my brain and tried to forget about it. What I had to do was rely solely on a capable author like Denis. And let me be guided by his vision of history… ».

Zendaya: A warrior ready to kill

The beautiful Zendaya, who really sparked the fans (perhaps more than Timothée Chamalet…), says: «I play a warrior born and raised on the planet Dune. There is something wild about me. Mine has always been a free people. Men and women have the same strength. They fight the same way. I am a young woman who has seen many things in her life. I have learned to stay strong and calm. Until I meet Paul / Timothée. For it is a threat. I have to kill him… ».

The previous: Dunes by David Lynch

For who it was, the comparison is with Dunes by David Lynch, from 1984, with Kyle MacLachlan of Twin Peaks And Blue velvet as the protagonist. Penultimate film by our wonderful Silvana Mangano. Add Sting in a futur-punk version. And Sean Young (from Blade Runner), Max Von Sydow, Virginia Madsen, Linda Hunt …

Although the authors of this new version have always spoken of “total autonomy”, at the origin there is always the philosophical science fiction novel and worms (you will see) by Frank Herbert.

We are only at the beginning

The second part of the work Dune 2 has already been confirmed by Villeneuve (for the date Denis himself told us we will have to wait…). And a spin-off / prequel TV series The Sisterhood.

