the secrets of their honeymoon in Paris

No show for their 100% romantic honeymoon. Just tenderness on the banks of the Seine, with the children.

A honeymoon masterpiece. The completely renovated Crillon palace, with a suite overlooking the Place de la Concorde and a balcony where Ben Affleck can smoke quietly, the famous gourmet restaurant of Cheval Blanc, at the top of the Samaritaine, with a view of all of Paris, the cruise on the Seine in a private barge, visits to museums, the Louvre, the Picasso Museum, a stroll on the Île Saint-Louis with an obligatory stop for an ice cream at Berthillon, photos in the gardens at the foot of the Champs-Élysées.. They could label their stay to inspire all earth lovers. Say what you want, insecurity, dirt, electric scooters, Hidalgo… But Paris will forever remain the absolute haven of Romanticism with a capital R. Jennifer knows something about it, she who had several once strolled through the capital with his predecessor, champion baseball entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez. Four years together and a difficult confinement with the children got the better of their story.

Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Paris, the honeymoon continues at the Louvre

But this year, France is like a rediscovery. With Ben and four of their children (the 14-year-old twins for Jennifer, and the two daughters, Seraphina and Violet, for Ben, his son, Samuel, remained in America), Paris has become obvious. A familiar exoticism, a refinement of every moment, alleys, small terraces, bakeries everywhere, and a historical immersion in a city overflowing with monuments and cobbled streets, as in “Moulin Rouge”. Like in Woody Allen’s movies, like in “Emily in Paris”… The dream. Not to mention the Parisians: more discreet than the Americans, friendlier than before, well-dressed, greedy… The girls must have loved it. Violet, 16, Ben’s eldest, happily took advantage of the fancy dinners and shopping sprees.

Casual all the way… in an Oscar de la Renta dress and Hermès croco Birkin bag.

Reconstituting a family climate was not won, Jennifer knows something about it, she who had patiently woven the links between her children, Maximilian and Emme, and Alex’s two daughters, Ella and Natasha. She said she was proud of their agreement, determined to perpetuate the harmony with a marriage. But the pandemic had forced her to cancel everything twice. As if fate… Well, the page has been turned, well almost. The two Latinos had businesses together, in real estate, in a box of food supplements… These days, Alex markets a concealer for men. Did the crazy love story of her ex give her insomnia?

For the past two weeks, she has called herself “Madame Affleck”, but she is the one who chooses the restaurants

It must be said that Jennifer was able to climb the slope like a Bernard Hinault on the coast of Domancy. Doped with love. Backfire, even better. We know that, for a year, she has recovered with the one she had left seventeen years earlier. Seventeen years of reflection, ascension, glory and life experiences. Ben shot, wrote, produced, starred in dozens of films, some of which won Oscars, others went down in flames, including the one performed with Jennifer Lopez in the past, one of the sources of their breakup. Subject to addictions, gambling, alcohol, he overcame this family blemish and hangs on, courageous. Nothing is ever certain in this field.

You must stop by Berthillon to enjoy an ice cream on Île Saint-Louis.

In 2020, he had treated his last relapse in the arms of a young Latina actress, Ana de Armas. Since he left the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, he likes hot brunettes, Ben. De Armas was not a starlet in need of a mentor: determined and gifted, she built her career on her own, won a Golden Globe nomination for her role in “Knives Out” (with Daniel Craig) and will play Marilyn in an event film coming out in September. Quite a revenge for this Cuban who saved the actor from the decline into which he was sinking for good: devastating alcoholism, professional failures in Hollywood. Even his buddy Matt Damon really thought he was lost. Resilient thanks to this love passion, Ben had locked himself away with Ana in their lair in Beverly Hills. Without seeing the containment. Then, after the torrid nights, they parted as good friends.

With Jennifer, it’s serious. This time it’s the right one

With Jennifer, it’s serious. Besides, they got married. Yes, a year after their flashback, they took the plunge despite the prejudices of the actress, a little showered by her previous flops. Finally convinced, she put the turbo back on and did things the right way: official engagement in April and wedding three months later. Nevertheless, by choosing an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas, the couple seems to want to remain cautious: Las Vegas is far from Hollywood, and it is also the city of whirlwind weddings, weddings for laughs. Over there, we say “yes” in a wedding chapel, in flip-flops or with all the shenanigans depending on our budget, then we’ll celebrate the event at the gaming tables of Caesars Palace or the Bellagio, and back in the real world. life we ​​have already forgotten.

Under the amused eyes of Violet, the daughter of the 49-year-old actor, two lovers full of appetite at the restaurant Le Matignon.

Ben and Jennifer, they played the game in the first degree: on July 16, they dressed in white, a cream suit for him, two immaculate dresses for her, including an overpriced splendor by Zuhair Murad. The impression that this time is the right one. The couple of maturity. She celebrated her 53 years in Paris, the children are made, already autonomous, and she confided for Father’s Day: “I love my career. But nothing is more important to me than having an emotional base. With someone I love deeply. To create a family with him, to flourish in the love of my children, of this man whom I love and who shares my objectives. It’s the best time of my life, I feel blessed by the gods. »

JLo remains JLo… determined to lead her boat, hyperactive, expeditious and a bit authoritarian. But for two weeks she has called herself “Madame Jennifer Affleck”. She had not changed her name with her previous husbands. Here, it’s as if the diva swore allegiance. And even if it is she who chooses museums and restaurants, in Paris, she settles down, rests, lets go, learns a little about our legendary aptitude for laziness. French love in a way. ￼