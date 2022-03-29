The secrets of Zoë Kravitz and Jason Momoa when choosing their cars

Both Zoë Kravitz and her stepfather Jason Momoa show a special admiration for the Land Rover brand. These luxury models, with such distinctive features, position themselves in the market in a unique way. We tell you below all the details when choosing your cars.

March 28, 2022 5:10 p.m.

famous actress, Zoe Kravitz, despite having a heritage that stands out from the rest of the celebrities, has a rather particular preference for his SUV. A truck with which he chooses to take great rides, and is always included in his list of options. The Range Rover Autobiography Dynamichas nothing to envy of the models in his family.

However, we decided to go into a little more detail in his stepfather’s garage, the famous actor from Aquaman, Jason Momoa. This one is also a big fan of the brand and in his amazing collection he has two amazing Range Rover pieces. What models are we talking about? First of all, we have to refer to your Land Rover Defender Series 3. A car that has the particularity of having been sold with the purpose of financing a film, but that the actor was later able to recover the money and buy it back. As expected, he did not want to lose this vehicle from his elegant collection.

A car that, although it has several years on it, is a very characteristic design of the brand. I would even dare to say one of the main inspirations, for future models. A vehicle for utility use that began, which had a low level of equipment. This car has the peculiarity of being an ideal option for those areas that seem inaccessible… everything seems to indicate that the Rover Defender Series 3 will not leave you on foot!

Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic model.

Along with this, Jason Momoa also has another more modern design from this brand. We specifically talk about the Range Rover Defender 2020. A more up-to-date model, with greater technology and greater features that provide comfort to the driver. Everything seems to indicate that the famous actor wanted to make a kind of timeline between these two models and make them part of his beautiful collection of classics.

Once again, from the Kravtiz family we can admire these impeccable models that are inside their garage. Designs that as we can see are very similar to each other. Everything It seems to indicate that Momoa and Kravtiz are two fans of Range Rovers and could not resist designs as elegant and comfortable as these. Something that seems to be more than enough reason when choosing a vehicle, and on which they place special emphasis regardless of whether it is designs that have already been on the market for a couple of years. Which one do you prefer? What aspects do you decide to prioritize when buying a car?

Range Rover Defender Series III model.