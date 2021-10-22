The secrets to copy Angelina Jolie’s flawless style I iODonna

T.Neutral onality, full skirt or sheath dress, trousers with pleats, tailored overcoats (especially camel-colored). The day looks by Angelina Jolie they are the quintessence of lady like style contemporary. With a few classic elements in a modern way, which alternate cyclically in each season in a sophisticated waltz and without ever a fall in style.

Angelina Jolie, queen of minimal chic looks

Charity events, formal appointments, book presentations on emancipation, public outings with the family. The days of Angelina Jolie they are studded with commitments that demand elegance. This business / casual style impeccabile focuses mainly on neutral shades. White, cream, beige, gray. With some exploits in black, but always in a minimalist version with very clean lines and accessories in the name of less is more.

The must haves of the modern lady like style

While on the screens she is a super-girl fighter in a futuristic suit, in the everyday wardrobe the 46-year-old actress religiously collects the key pieces of the bon ton philosophy. Midi sheath dresses, full skirts, longuette and palazzo pants. In summer they combine with slightly oversized white t-shirts, in the cold months they blend with coats and trench coats in sandy and camel shades, soft capes, fitted blazers and enveloping pashminas.

The times of rock leather outfits are long gone, but his rebellious streak with i tattoo that pop up discreetly and make this style the non plus ultra of modern elegance. Or as in the case of the chin cuff, the special jewel sported in one of his latest public appearances.

Featured accessories

Color palette that does not vary and silhouettes that repeat themselves. Yet the sober style of Angelina Jolie never bores. His secret? The accessories, first and foremost the bags, always chosen from the iconic models of the most famous brands, starting with the Sesia Bag by Loro Piana, a real hit in recent months. Without forgetting the Louis Vuitton Capucines, which it has in versions in red and two-tone canvas / caramel.

The evocations of the 60s minimalism with rigid and essential shapes in black, like the Clasp Bag by Celine and the St. Honoré Tote by Dior. And if the jewels in the daytime looks are always at a minimum, there is instead a particular attention to the Sun glasses (always dark and in XL version like those of Fendi).

Last but not least, the shoes give the definitely chic touch with theirs nuance understatement. Favorite colors, for the inevitable décolleté models, all shades of nude, plus a few headbands in metallic leather. Favorite model le D-Moi of Dior, but also the BB Bumps by Manolo Blahnik. Knowing well that a stiletto heel always works wonders and without disdaining, however, even the midi heel if necessary.

