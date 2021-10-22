News

The secrets to copy Angelina Jolie’s flawless style I iODonna

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

T.Neutral onality, full skirt or sheath dress, trousers with pleats, tailored overcoats (especially camel-colored). The day looks by Angelina Jolie they are the quintessence of lady like style contemporary. With a few classic elements in a modern way, which alternate cyclically in each season in a sophisticated waltz and without ever a fall in style.

Angelina Jolie, queen of minimal chic looks

Charity events, formal appointments, book presentations on emancipation, public outings with the family. The days of Angelina Jolie they are studded with commitments that demand elegance. This business / casual style impeccabile focuses mainly on neutral shades. White, cream, beige, gray. With some exploits in black, but always in a minimalist version with very clean lines and accessories in the name of less is more.

Angelina Jolie in Los Angeles

The must haves of the modern lady like style

While on the screens she is a super-girl fighter in a futuristic suit, in the everyday wardrobe the 46-year-old actress religiously collects the key pieces of the bon ton philosophy. Midi sheath dresses, full skirts, longuette and palazzo pants. In summer they combine with slightly oversized white t-shirts, in the cold months they blend with coats and trench coats in sandy and camel shades, soft capes, fitted blazers and enveloping pashminas.

The times of rock leather outfits are long gone, but his rebellious streak with i tattoo that pop up discreetly and make this style the non plus ultra of modern elegance. Or as in the case of the chin cuff, the special jewel sported in one of his latest public appearances.

Featured accessories

Color palette that does not vary and silhouettes that repeat themselves. Yet the sober style of Angelina Jolie never bores. His secret? The accessories, first and foremost the bags, always chosen from the iconic models of the most famous brands, starting with the Sesia Bag by Loro Piana, a real hit in recent months. Without forgetting the Louis Vuitton Capucines, which it has in versions in red and two-tone canvas / caramel.

The evocations of the 60s minimalism with rigid and essential shapes in black, like the Clasp Bag by Celine and the St. Honoré Tote by Dior. And if the jewels in the daytime looks are always at a minimum, there is instead a particular attention to the Sun glasses (always dark and in XL version like those of Fendi).

Loading...
Advertisements

Receive news and updates
on the latest beauty trends
directly in your mail

For you immediately as a gift
YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

Angelina Jolie outfit

Angelina Jolie arrives at the Guerlain store on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Last but not least, the shoes give the definitely chic touch with theirs nuance understatement. Favorite colors, for the inevitable décolleté models, all shades of nude, plus a few headbands in metallic leather. Favorite model le D-Moi of Dior, but also the BB Bumps by Manolo Blahnik. Knowing well that a stiletto heel always works wonders and without disdaining, however, even the midi heel if necessary.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

717
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
673
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
559
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
497
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
463
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
389
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
358
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
305
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
304
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
274
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top