the secrets told by Anna Hathaway

The continuation of The devil wears Prada there was: When life gives you Lululemon is a book that author Lauren Weisberger signed and published in 2018 as a sequel to the previous one. However, to further follow up the legendary first chapter on the adventures of Andrea Sachs is all the gossip that (still today) revolves around the film that David Frankel directed in 2006. Last of the revelations it’s just about Anne Hathaway and his starring role in The devil wears Prada: it seems that she was not the first choice at all, quite the contrary.

Competing among 100 candidates, Anne Hathaway he was only 23 when the film The devil wears Prada debuted in theaters. No, certainly not her role had been sewn! It seems that the part was initially offered to Rachel McAdams, who turned it down because she wasn’t interested in such a (very) mainstream project. Such, on the other hand, it really became: this is demonstrated by the fact that from 2006 to today, the film still arouses attention, sensation, interest and curiosity. And speaking (just) of curiosity, the last one comes from elle.com: guest on American reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race, Anne Hathaway revealed that she was not – even – the second choice: “I’ll tell you one thing: I was the ninth choice for The devil wears Prada – revealed the actress. – But I finally got the part! You have to do your best, never give up! “.



Deauville, 2006. Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway arrive at the premiere of The devil wears Prada at the 32nd edition of the Deauville Festival Of American Film in France. Francois DurandGetty Images









Anne Hathaway and the Devil wears Prada: a matter of weight …

Even more succulent is the news on how Anne Hathaway had to prepare for the part of Andrea Sachs once you get the role in The devil wears Prada. It seems the production continued to urge her to lose weight, when Meryl Streep – a name a legend, aka (on set) Miranda Priestly – stepped in offering her advice to the young actress. That suggestion came to light in an interview during the TV show The View, when Meryl turned to Anne saying: “Remember, you came to my house and you were beautiful …”. “And you told me to eat a hambuger,” says Anne Hathaway. What if they ever asked Meryl Streep to undertake an ad hoc diet to prepare for the role of Miranda? “They would never have dared,” points out the actress. On the other hand (and this is history!), Meryl was 55 years old and felt entitled to negotiate the engagement: she did so much, that she got double.

