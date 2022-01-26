the section of the Linate -Dateo underground open by autumn 2022- Corriere.it

from Andrea Senesi

Sea: two years to return to pre-pandemic air traffic. In January, numbers halved due to Omicron. Councilor Censi: “The M4 Dateo-Linate will open by 2022”

It will take at least another two years to return to pre-Covid air traffic volumes. «In the first month of the year Omicron hit the airport sector again. We currently travel around 50 percent of pre-pandemic traffic», Explained Armando Brunini, CEO of Sea, during the board committee called to take stock of the company’s industrial plan. “This new wave did not cause the collapse recorded in the past, but there has been a decline, also because we are a reality that has significant fixed costs”, added Brunini. “In 2020, in the first year of the pandemic, we saw a 75 percent drop in passengers. On the other hand, the year that has just ended was one of partial recovery, with a drop of 61 per cent. Especially in the summer there was a good rebound which remained significant until December, when we began to see new signs of creaking ». To return to the pre-pandemic traffic volumes we will have to wait until at least 2024. “But in the meantime, more than 200 million euros of cash have been burned”.

Brunini also spoke on the issue of the outsourcing of the sixty workers of the IT systems of Sea (yesterday in protest in front of Palazzo Marino): “No one was left without income. These sixty people will go to work for top companies in the sector and we will add employment guarantees in the call for tenders ».

Therefore, relaunch Malpensa and Linate. On the subject, the councilor for Mobility Arianna Censi confirmed the decision taken by the Municipality: “We will activate the M4 Linate-Dateo route by 2022, because this is the most effective route compared to the one assumed as the first opening, that is, up to the Forlanini station. The M4 company guarantees us the delivery of the work just after the summer ». In autumn, the maiden voyage of the first section of the “blue” will finally be a reality.

