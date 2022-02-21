The seduction of Netflix’s “Tinder Scammer”

Cecilie Schrøder Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte were scammed by Simon Leviev (Photo Netflix)



<br />

(CNN Spanish) — Raise your hand if you’ve found true love through a dating app.

Raise your hands people who have been cheated on a dating app.

Why has the Netflix documentary “The Tinder Scammer” captivated so many globally? What elements does it have that have captivated men and women around the world?

According to the television critic Álvaro Cueva, it has all the ideal elements for a great story: “First of all you have a morbid and sinister part, at the same time the romantic and ideal.”

“You have those elements and if you add the erotic part that overflows from start to finish plus the apps (applications) to flirt,” he adds.

The story behind “The Tinder Scammer”

The story of this documentary revolves around Simon Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Yehuda Hayut, who pretended to be the son of a billionaire to cheat on women from all over the world through the dating app Tinder.

In this story, we meet three of these women who were scammed: Cecilie Schrøder Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte who fell in love with Simon and fell into debt for love of him.

Through the Tinder application, Leviev “conquered” women, who ended up owing thousands of dollars to financial institutions. According to the documentary, police reports reveal that Leviev had stolen more than $10 million from various women.

“I feel that on a social level there is a kind of collective perversion that invites us to enjoy seeing how others fall. That invites us to enjoy the stupidity of other people,” says Álvaro Cueva.

The fascination that this character has

Such was the force or the charm, or whatever it was that led these women to tell their story, that “The Tinder swindler” or “The Tinder swindler” is the most watched documentary on Netflix during the first two weeks of February. The story of these three women scammed by Simon Leviev accumulates more than 64.7 million hours viewed on the platform.

What makes this documentary so popular? Why is it captivating audiences around the world so much? Did you see it? Do you know someone who has been scammed?

We invite you to listen to the episode in which Álvaro Cueva gives his point of view, from the television side.