The seed that helps regulate cholesterol and sugar naturally

Hemp seeds are a source of fatty acids that have an antioxidant effect, providing great benefits to the health of the body, among which are the improvement of memory, the prevention of heart disease and the treatment to counteract acne, explains on your doorstep, Tua Saude.

What are the diseases it fights?

The cited portal explains that these seeds, having oils such as omega-3 and omega-6, have an effect on “oxidative damage to cells”so it helps prevent the development of cardiovascular diseases, atherosclerosis, among others.

According to the United States Library of Medicine, MedlinePlus, Atherosclerosis is the “hardening of the arteries” that occurs with the accumulation of fat and cholesterol in their walls. In most cases it is caused by aging.

continuing, hemp seeds being rich in fiber help regulate blood sugar, preventing, or perhaps, controlling diabetes, which is a chronic disease in which the body cannot control blood glucose.

In addition, as mentioned above, the intake of hemp seeds prevents damage to nerve cells, thanks to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory power.

The consumption of this food can help treat acne because its antimicrobial effect also reduces the inflammation that occurs when sebum is formed.

The Mayo Clinic indicates that acne “is a skin disorder” that occurs “when hair follicles become clogged with oil and dead skin cells.”

Acne can come and go regardless of age, so there are multiple treatments that can counteract it. The main symptoms of acne are: pimples, whiteheads, large and painful lumps, indicates the American entity.

The main reasons why acne appears are:

A bad diet: the Mayo Clinic explains that a poor diet can contribute to the appearance of acne in any part of the body, so the consumption of carbohydrates can make it worse.

Stress: Although stress is not a factor that produces acne, it can intensify its appearance.

Likewise, hormonal changes “in young people during puberty and that cause the sebaceous glands to enlarge and produce more sebum”, underlines the aforementioned entity.

Other benefits of hemp seeds

Meanwhile, hemp seeds can also help fight constipation, since they are rich in fibers that bring benefits to the digestive system, the portal specifies. Tua Saude.

It is understood as constipation: a condition in which a person does not evacuate more than three times a week, and their stools have a dry and hard appearance. So if it does not improve, with some care, it is recommended to consult a doctor.

How do hemp seeds help lower cholesterol?

However, hemp seeds can reduce cholesterol due to the antioxidants that they have together with the fiber and polyunsaturated fatty acids that compose them.

It is important to clarify that there are two types of cholesterol: the good one, called HDL, and the bad one, LDL, because it produces a buildup of plaque in the arteries.