The seemingly healthy dietary advice that can turn out to be harmful

Sometimes a seemingly healthy dietary advice can turn out to be harmful: let’s find out what it is.

Often and gladly aTrusting DIY diets does more harm than good. Deciding to lose weight and perhaps relying on old adages such as ‘eliminate carbohydrates completely’, ‘completely cut fat’ or ‘eat only vegetables’ is not the answer.

When you decide to go on a diet, the first step is certainly to rely on expert hands. A nutritionist it can in fact guide us in choosing a diet that is more suited to our needs, making sure that our body can introduce everything it needs.

This means that before starting a diet, even if it seems healthy and balanced, it is always better seek the advice of a doctor. That said, many rely on advice that may seem sound on the surface but is instead likely to turn out to be harmful. Let’s find out what it is.

READ ALSO -> Not just diet: here is the trick to lose weight while walking

Here is the dietary advice that can prove harmful

When we decide to go on a diet the first thing that comes to mind is eliminate fats. A dietary advice that apparently may seem healthy but instead can be harmful. Let’s find out why.

Of course, everyone has always told us that fats are bad. And that’s where we are. But what is important to do is to know how to distinguish the different types of fats. There are in fact the saturated and unsaturated fats and knowing the differences is essential.

The first, or the saturated ones, are the ones that we must avoid and the reason is soon said. This kind of fat increases LDL cholesterol levels in the blood, that is, the bad one, which underlies most of the cardiovascular pathologies.

The reason this happens is because saturated fats are difficult to metabolize and accumulate in the blood thus increasing cholesterol. Saturated fats can be either of vegetable origin, but to a lesser extent, we think of coconut or palm oil, but above all of animal origin. And we find them in various foods including butter, cream, lard, lard, sausages, cured meats, red meat, fatty cheeses, etc.

There maximum amount of this type of fat recommended is 10%, so it is good to consume few.

And now let’s find out the unsaturated fats, the so-called good ones that are divided into monounsaturated, the best known is oleic, contained in olive oil, ei polyunsaturated, which include essential fatty acids, namely omega-3 and omega-6, which we find in oil seeds such as flax, sesame, chia, sunflower, but also in dried fruit, such as almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios, etc. ., in vegetable oils such as olive or seed oils, and finally, in blue fish and salmon.

Among other things, unsaturated fats help the body to synthesize vitamins, which means that cutting the fats from a diet completely would not make us take in even the full vitamins, for example when we consume fruit or vegetables.

In the meantime, a first step is to replace saturated fats with unsaturated ones, as much as possible, in this way we will lower blood cholesterol levels, instead raising the good one, that is HDL, moreover, it is always good. also take unsaturated fats in the recommended quantities.

According to the Italian Society of Human Nutrition, the amount of fat to be consumed corresponds to 20-35% of the total daily caloric content.

READ ALSO -> Cold diet: here are the foods to prefer and those to avoid

Eliminating them is not the right solution and it is not beneficial for the body. Abusing them at the same time leads to imbalances and obesity as well as exposure to many cardiovascular diseases and more.