The select group of those “followed” on Shakira’s Instagram, the Colombian is “few friends” on social networks

Henri Cavill and Chris Evans have started following the pop star. Only seven Colombians are part of his list.

Shakira has been in the news in recent days due to her separation from soccer player Gerard Piqué, her sentimental partner for about 12 years and father of her two children Milan and Sasha.

An infidelity of the Barcelona player from Spain would have been the trigger for the end of their relationship which began in 2010 in the middle of the recordings of the hit of the World Cup in South Africa ‘Waka Waka’.

After this announcement that has perplexed her more than 7 million followers on networks like Instagram, some have speculated about the admirers that the Colombian artist would have. Two of them are Hollywood stars: Henry Cavill and Chris Evans, actors who play superheroes from comics like ‘Superman’ Y ‘The captain America’.

Both began to “follow” the Colombian on networks after learning that their relationship with Piqué had ended.

Henry Cavill the one who has always shown the most admiration towards the Colombian.

A couple of years ago and on a red carpet parade at an awards gala, the actor was amazed at the presence and beauty of the Barranquilla woman. This could be noticed with a gesture he made when he realized that ‘Shak’ was very close to him.

This is just a video where Henry Cavill interrupts his interview seeing how impressive Shakira is. There’s no more pic.twitter.com/Hx4nMmugby — Dr Katime. (@Eduardokatime) May 28, 2022

But these two superstars from ‘The Mecca of Cinema’ are not the only people that Shakira “follows on Instagram.

In her profile on said social network, the singer follows only 159 other accounts, including people, brands, institutions, government entities and international NGOs.

Of this list, only seven Colombians are followed by the interpreter of “My hips do not lie”. They are: Camilo, Carlos Vives, Maluma, J Balvin, Jairo Martínez (his first manager), his childhood friend actress Xilena Aycardi and the director of his Pies Descalzos Foundation, María Emma Mejía.

The others are friends and singers with whom he has collaborated, such as: Nick Jonas, Rauw Alejandro, Alejandro Sanz, Jennifer López, Camila Cabello, Nicky Jam, Prince Roys and Beyoncé.

Also very famous actors and actresses like: Adam Levine, Gwyneth Paltrow and Emma Watson.

Other athletes such as Andrés Iniesta, Rafael Nadal, Ivan Rakitic, Dani Álves.

In addition, Shakira is a faithful follower of the foundation and other brands such as: Unicef, United Nations, Disney, Sony Music, Rakuten; among other.

In turn, he follows newscasts such as Univisión and Telemundo.

In his “followers” and contrary to what many might think, is Gerard Piqué.

