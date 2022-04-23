The selection is already in Belize

The El Salvador under-19 team arrived this friday st. Helena city of Belizeto play the tournament FIFA Forward UNCAF 2022, of said category.

The Cuscatleca delegation left on Thursday night, exactly at 8:00 PM by land, to Belizean lands, and arrived at 12:15 noon on Friday at the hotel where they will stay, on a trip that lasted more of 12 hours.

The team comes from competing in the Dallas Cup, a contest in which it managed to obtain the runner-up position.

“We are ready for the tournament, excited to be here. Today and tomorrow we are going to train to prepare for Sunday’s game. We have made seven changes but we wanted to see more players and take advantage of the fact that it is a Central American tournament to summon more from El Salvador“, commented Gerson Pérez, coach of the sub-19.

The U-19 squad from El Salvador will debut in this tournament against its counterpart from Honduras this Sunday at 4:15 p.m., Salvadoran time, on the pitch of the Belize Soccer Federation (FFB).