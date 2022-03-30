The selection recognized the Azteca

The last chapter of the selection is closed in this octagonal. Hugo Pérez acknowledged in the preview that he is leaving with the idea of ​​closing this step of his project with maximum responsibility.

And to think about the future. after tomorrow, The Savior start working towards 2026 World Cup. On Tuesday night those led by Hugo Perez they worked for the only time in the Mexican field with perhaps the most history of soccer in the CONCACAF.

Maximum concentration. The selection took the training with the maximum responsibility. “It’s a nice opportunity to close this tie in a field like Azteca. We take it with the utmost responsibility and seriousness that this deserves.”

The novelty in practice was the return of Enrico Duenas and Edward Vigil. Who is still in doubt is Darwin Cerén, with physical discomfort, to which are added some low but important highs compared to the first round match.









El Salvador on that occasion could not count on Narciso Orellana and Bryan Landaverde was not on the payroll either. Both could make headlines and be a fundamental piece in Hugo Pérez’s scheme, who wants to demonstrate the growth of this team.