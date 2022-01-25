The selections of the national football team begin

There are less than two months before the play-offs that the men’s national football team will have to play against North Macedonia and possibly Portugal or Turkey to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar next winter. To reunite the group, remedy probable or possible absences of owners and not rely on players called at the last minute, coach Roberto Mancini has recently organized a short internship in Coverciano in which he summoned about thirty players.

Among the usual there are also some news, such as the Brazilian striker Joao Pedro, recently an Italian citizen, who for some seasons has been keeping Cagliari standing by regularly surpassing the ten goals of the season. With him there is another Brazilian, Luiz Felipe Ramos Marchi, the Lazio defender who accepted the call-up after having refused it for the first time in 2019, when he still did not want to give up a possible call from Brazil.

But there are also comebacks, like that of Mario Balotelli, who is now 31 years old and plays with Adana Demirspor, currently fourth in the Turkish league.

After the latest unsuccessful experiences with Brescia and Monza, the news is that Balotelli is playing continuously and all in all he is maintaining a good performance: so far he has scored 9 goals in in 21 appearances. Mancini was one of the coaches who gave him more confidence in his career: first to Inter, then to Manchester City and finally to the national team. It almost never went well, but given the need to expand the player base from which to draw in case of need, now Balotelli can be at least useful again.

Despite the victory of the second European championship 53 years after the first, Italy is more or less in the same situation as five years ago, when it lacked access to the World Cup in Russia. The format of these playoffs is more complicated: back then it was enough to lose against Sweden between home and away, now to qualify you will have to beat two different opponents in two straight matches, the second of a higher level than the first.

Italy ended up in this situation due to the decline in performance after the victory of the European Championships, also due to several absences due to injuries and some unfavorable episodes (such as the missed penalties by Jorginho against Switzerland between home and away). He therefore lost the first place in the group, the one that would have guaranteed automatic qualification.

In particular, in the draws against Bulgaria, Switzerland and the last against Northern Ireland, Italy struggled to overcome defensively lined up opponents, lacked quality in attack and lost solidity in defense. This was greatly influenced by the alternating absences of Chiellini in defense, Verratti in midfield and Immobile in attack. The importance of the latter in Mancini’s game was noticed, despite not scoring much, for its usefulness in lengthening the team and making the attacking wards and the insertions of the midfielders work better. So far no one has managed to replace him adequately, neither his Andrea Belotti nature reserve, nor the exteriors adapted as “false nines”, such as Insigne against Northern Ireland.

Immobile is available again and in the league with Lazio he is continuing to score. He has also recently responded to the skepticism that remains towards him, saying: «I scored at the European Championships, 140 in Serie A with Lazio. I am European champion, I won the Golden Boot and I have been top scorer three times. These are things that speak for themselves, there is no need for controversy ».

But his absence last autumn, combined with the more recent ones of the other holders, showed that Italy does not have the same depth as the other great European national teams: if a starter is missing, especially in some roles, the absence is noticeable. It is for this reason that Mancini, in this last stop of the championships before the play-offs in March, wanted to include other players in the national team to evaluate their usefulness.

The call-up to the Coverciano internship does not mean that Balotelli, Joao Pedro and Luiz Felipe have become permanently part of the national team, or that they will take the place of the various Immobile and Chiellini, because Mancini already has a squad of players: the one who won the Europeans. The Italian movement, however, fails to produce different quality players for each role, and the national team tries to remedy this lack by expanding involvement and preparation. It is no coincidence that Italy won the European Championships having less quality than the big favorites, but playing in a fluid and united way almost as if it were a club team that stays together all year round.

Then there is the issue of generational change, complicated by the scarce use of young people by the most competitive Serie A teams.

In this respect, Mancini has always used the national team to support the growth of young people, as happened with Nicolò Zaniolo, called up even before having a presence in the league. Four young people who are well spoken of were called for the stage in Coverciano: Samuele Ricci, twenty-year-old Empoli midfielder, Giorgio Scalvini, eighteen-year-old defender who has already made his debut with Atalanta, Nicolò Fagioli, Juventus midfielder on loan to Cremonese, and the Under 21 goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi.