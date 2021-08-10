News

the self-interested optimism of Jack Dorsey

Posted on
The number one of Twitter and Square has a deeply optimistic outlook on cryptocurrencies and more specifically a Bitcoin: after stating just a couple of weeks ago that digital currency will bring peace to the planet, Jack Dorsey returned to the subject stating that will unite the world. It is not known how.

Jack Dorsey’s optimism about the future of Bitcoin

Below the post in question: Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country (and eventually: the world). No direct reference to a specific country, but it doesn’t take a lot of imagination to figure out what it is United States. The tweet is part of a series shared by the CEO immediately after an agreement on the taxation of platforms operating in the crypto world did not go through in the political classrooms.

Dorsey’s release on Bitcoin must be interpreted for what it is: the statement of a tycoon who is anything but disinterested and who has invested heavily in the last period. cryptocurrency.

On the weekend we left behind, the price of BTC recorded significant growth, exceeding the $ 40,000 threshold in a few days and touching $ 47,000. At the time this article was written and published, the price stood at $ 45,778 (source CoinDesk).

