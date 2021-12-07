The self-styled creator of Bitcoin wins a lawsuit that could have cost billions

Bitcoin was created in 2009 by a single or group of individuals who, signing with the pseudonym of Satoshi Nakamoto, they have always chosen to remain anonymous. An aura of mystery that staggered in 2016 when the Australian computer scientist Craig Wright published a post on his blog in which he somehow implied that he was the one who made the protocol and, therefore, that he was the real Satoshi Nakamoto.

The statement shook the world of Bitcoin at the time: Wright never showed that what he said was true but in the meantime the reactions of the community, already vast at the time, were vehement. At the same time, the family and heirs of Dave Kleiman, former partner and colleague of Wright, who died in 2013, brought a lawsuit to obtain part of the fortune that the inventor of Bitcoin is supposed to be able to keep inside some wallets where about 1.1 million BTC have always been kept, among the first to have been mined and never sold or moved.

Yesterday the Miami courthouse found Wright right, denying any kind of compensation to the heirs of Kleiman who, in addition to a share of the Bitcoins contained within the wallets, which at the moment are worth tens of billions of dollars, also made requests related to the rights for the use of blockchain technology . Wright will have to pay $ 100 million to the company W&K Info Defense Research LLC, founded at the time with Kleiman, for infringing some intellectual property.

In this whole affair, however, it is important to note that the Miami court was not called to rule on whether Craig Wright is actually Satoshi Nakamoto, simply on the demands of the Kleimans. An important distinction because the authorship of the software is still debated today and a large part of the community has always been skeptical of Wright’s claims.

The computer scientist has, for example, never shown that he has any type of control over the wallets attributed to Satoshi Nakamoto, even if only by moving a very small part of it, or on his accounts and various analyzes, for example on the style of writing of the two, made us think that those statements were not actually true. The mystery remains and, twelve years after its creation, it is likely that we will never really know with certainty the true identity of Satoshi Nakamoto who, on the other hand, in 2010 left the leadership of Bitcoin, which in the meantime has become a huge project. effectively disappearing from the Net.