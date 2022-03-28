The selfie of directors that marked the Oscar 2022

Eight directors and screenwriters emulated the classic Oscar selfie (Photo: Twitter)

The maximum film gala in its 2022 edition has arrived and on the night of this Sunday, March 27, we will finally be able to meet the winners of the highlights of cinema in the last year. The Dolby Theater in Los Angeles will host great stars and personalities that shine even behind the screens, such is the case of the filmmakers of the films considered in the emblematic award ceremony.

And it is that some of them already had a special meeting, it is about eight film directors, who met this Thursday, March 24 at the Oscar Museum in the city of Los Angeles, in an event prior to the 94th gala.

Taika Waititi, Ava DuVernay, Steven Spielberg, Chloé Zhao, Guillermo del Toro, Jane Campion, Denis Villeneuve and Susanne Bier They posed together three days before the Oscars in a photo that has already given rise to talk on social networks.

was the director Ava DuVernay who shared the already viral selfie on his Twitter account: “Eight directors. Four cameras. Many stories. good laughs”he wrote at the bottom of the image where he is seen surrounded by the famous filmmakers, who look smiling and some even make faces.

And although not all those who appear in the image expect their name to be heard on stage, well only four of them are nominated in some categoriesit is true that they have in common a history linked to the famous Academy Awards.

Jane Campion is the only director nominated for Best Director in this edition, for the tape the power of the dogthe western that I could give once and for all to Netflix -the largest platform streaming at the world level – his first triumph in the main category of the ceremony.

For its part, Denis VilleneuveFrench-Canadian screenwriter and film director, competes in the categories Best Film and Best Adapted Screenplay for dunesthe blockbuster film that also participates in the categories of photography, makeup, costume design, production design, original score, visual effects and sound.

steven spielberglong known by the Academy, competes in this edition as Best Director for Love without barriers and the mexican Guillermo del Toro hopes to win the statuettes for that the alley of lost souls is nominated for: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design.

Taika Waititimeanwhile, won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2020 for his film JojoRabbit; and the Danish Susanne Bier was awarded the Oscar for best foreign film in 2011, with revenge.

For its part, chloe zhao won the Oscar for Best Director and Best Picture last year for Nomadland and Ava Duvernay, who was in charge of sharing the selfiejoined the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2020group that awards the statuettes every year.

The Oscars had already offered us a selfie of anthology in 2014 when the presenter of that edition, Ellen DeGeneres brought together Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt, Kevin Spacey, Lupita Nyong’o and her brother, Bradley Cooper and Angelina Jolie. The image posted on Twitter became a viral phenomenon and has so far been shared almost 3.4 million times, an absolute record in the history of the social network.

The already emblematic photograph was taken to promote a new cell phone model of the Samsung brand, sponsor of the evening. The South Korean brand had paid almost 20 million dollars to promote its device according to estimates from the Wall Street Journal.

