The SEMI Awards for Obesity and Diabetes

Franciso Javier Carrasco, Juana Carretero, Paula Luque Linero and Pedro Casado Escribano.

The Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition Working Group has closed its XVI meeting, held in Córdoba on March 24 and 25, with the delivery of the awards for best clinical case and the Serrano Ríos Ex Aequo awards, focused on research. In total, there have been 6 awards that recognize the work of specialists for generating scientific knowledge in two highly prevalent pathologies among the Spanish population.

Those in charge of delivering the awards were the outgoing coordinator of the Working Group and attached to the Internal Medicine Service of the Juan Ramón Jiménez University Hospital (Huelva), Francisco Javier Carrasco Sánchez, and the incoming coordinator and attached to the Internal Medicine Service of the Hospital de The Princess (Madrid), Pedro Casado Notary.

The first prize for the best clinical case went to Paula Luque Linero of the Virgen Macarena University Hospital (Seville) for the clinical case entitled “Insidious: said of an illness or disease that, under a benign appearance hides extreme seriousness”. Nieves Sánchez Martín, María Delgado Ferrary, María Alegre Albendea, Ana Agudo Beato, Luis Ibáñez Muñoz and Fernando Garrachón Vallo have also participated in its development.

The second place was for the clinical case “Dizziness as a Guiding Symptom”, developed by the internists of the Virgen de las Nieves University Hospital (Granada) Antonio Bustos Merlo and Antonio Rosales Castillo. While third place went to María Inmaculada Calle Gómez, Clara Palacios Morenilla and Joaquín Escobar Seville, also from Virgen de las Nieves, for the clinical case “Paradigm of poorly controlled diabetes mellitus. RAAS and diabetes”.

Serrano Ríos Ex Aequo Awards

For its part, the prizes for best research went to isabel solares fernandezinternist at Hospital 12 de Octubre (Madrid), for the research “High Prevalence of Insulin Resistance in Asymptomatic Patients with Acute Intermittent Porphyria and Liver-Targeted Insulin as a Novel Therapeutic Approac”.

The vice-president of the SEMI, Jane Carterfor his research entitled “Effect of newer antihyperglycemic drugs on liver steatosis indices in patients with diabetes and obesity”.