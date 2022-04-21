The semiconductor crisis that affects gaming is so big that they buy washing machines to extract chips

Given the shortage of materials, some companies are pulling alternative routes to continue operating.

It’s not new: there is a semiconductor shortage crisis that has put several industries in check, causing a shortage of consoles in video games along with other reasons that we already explained to you a few weeks ago in 3DJuegos. So much so that, they echo in Xataka, a large conglomerate has decided buy washing machines to extract their semiconductors and use them as if they were their own chips.

This is not a rumour, but information advanced by Peter Wennink, executive director of ASML, a leading manufacturer of integrated circuit production machines, who, without naming names, wanted to make it clear how important companies they are looking to extract the chips from anywhere. And it is that not only the gaming sector suffers from this problem, but also other business areas, such as the automobile industry, suffer from this deficit in a pressing way.

It’s not cheap at all to get chips this way, though when the alternative is to wait 26.6 weeks on averageaccording to data from the Susquehanna Financial Group offered by Bloomberg, many large companies seem willing to pay it.

ASML does not expect this crisis to end anytime soon, arguing how demand for semiconductors has skyrocketed due to the so-called Internet of Things. “The demand that we’re seeing right now is coming from a lot of places. We’ve underestimated the breadth of demand and that, I don’t think it’s going to go away any time soon.”

That does not mean that it is not being worked on. Xataka colleagues shared a few months ago a complete report on the semiconductor crisis: what it consists of and when the end will come according to the chip manufacturers. As for the shortage of consoles, its effects are increasingly visible in the sales of equipment from the main manufacturers, causing changes in consumption.

More about: Semiconductors.