The Semiconductor Crisis: What’s Happening to PS5, Xbox Series X and GPUs

There semiconductor crisis undoubtedly represents the most important phenomenon as regards the sector of electronic devices and what revolves around it: from automotive to information technology, from household appliances to video games, there is no object that today does not depend on electronics. It all started because of the pandemic and the lockdowns, but soon further critical elements were added to a picture that has now become truly worrying. Video game enthusiasts have perceived the problem very clearly and immediately, when already the pre-orders of PS5 And Xbox Series X sold out within minutes with no new supplies arriving shortly, or when the GPU of the new generation have disappeared from circulation only to be sold at much higher figures than the official ones by the same dealers.

The reasons The contagion map As mentioned, it was first and foremost the pandemic to kick off the crisis: when the first coronavirus outbreaks broke out in Asia, several factories that produce microchips were forced to close their doors for weeks, suddenly lacking raw materials for the creation of electronic devices and creating sensational inconvenience to companies that counted on these resources. At the same time, a second crisis occurred, that of transport: imagining that the production lines would have remained stationary for a long time, the companies that manage the movement of goods have “taken a breath”, eliminated several routes and thought it well to dedicate the forced break to the renewal of their fleets. Except that the break lasted less than expected. With the companies stopped and transport by service, the coup de grâce arrived: a substantial one increased demand. Forced to remain indoors for several days, people took refuge in electronic entertainment and therefore bought televisions, PCs, tablets, smartphones, consoles, video games and maybe even a bread maker. Without considering the need to create an office at home, so you can work remotely. It is therefore certainly not a coincidence that during the forty even the videogame market was “drugged” by extraordinary numbers: both enthusiasts and those who were not yet thought that the best way to pass the time was to devote themselves to gaming, and so purchases have increased dramatically and yes, even daily visits to specialized sites such as Multiplayer.it.

The current situation PS5 in standard version and Digital Edition In the videogame field, those who have been lucky enough to be able to buy a new generation console or a GPU like the NVIDIA 30 series in unsuspecting times, basically at the launch after booking, found themselves in a clearly privileged position compared to all the others. . In the following months, in fact, we got used to seeing the sales of PS5 and Xbox Series X concluded within a few minutes at the major stores, with absurd queues and even unfair practices. As for the video cards, the situation was in many ways worse: although characterized by a subdivision between the various brands and therefore supplies coming from different companies, the GPUs have not only become unavailable within a few weeks also due to the well-known phenomenon of mining, but the retailers themselves have begun to sell them at much higher prices than the official ones. NVIDIA 30 series video cards Meanwhile, on the transport front they have occurred further problems. Called into question for the delivery of masks and sanitary devices even in poor areas from a commercial point of view and with no export capacity, the companies brought many containers to the site which then remained there, as it was not convenient to recover them from empty. Guess what’s missing right now? That’s right, the containers. Within a market that absolutely depends on punctuality supplying of materials from various parts of the world for the assembly of electronic devices, we therefore found ourselves with international deliveries thinned out and become more than ten times more expensive, a crisis of the workers who deal with them, the factories stopped in the absence of raw materials and the inevitable health checks to slow things down further.