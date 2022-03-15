The Senate approves a bill so that there are no more time changes: what does this mean | Univision News Politics

The Senate on Tuesday approved a proposal to make daylight saving time permanent and Americans stop setting their clocks forward or backward each year. If it passes the House of Representatives and is later signed by President Biden, not an hour of afternoon daylight would be lost during the fall and winter, and the mornings in those months would be darker.
The bill, called The Sunshine Protection Act was approved by unanimous consent.
“We got it passed in the Senate and now the clock is ticking to get the job done so we never have to change our clocks again,” Democratic Sen. Patty Murray said on the floor.
“So I urge my colleagues in the House of Representatives to act as quickly as the Senate: Let’s get this bill to President Biden’s desk and shine more light on Americans across the country,” he said.
What does this measure mean if it is approved?
With this measure, Americans would no longer have to change the time on their clocks twice a year as is done today. The prevailing schedule would be summerthat is, this one that started just a few days ago.
As an example, in New York, under the law that is in place now, the Sun will rise at 7:15 am on December 21, the shortest day of the year. If it becomes law, New Yorkers won’t see the sun rise until 8:15 am that day.
On the other hand, instead of the sunset at 4:31 pm that is recorded at the end of December, it will be set at 5:31 pm, which will give people a little more daylight to enjoy the afternoon.
Will all states have to adopt it?
Under current law, states are not required to follow daylight saving time: Hawaii and most of Arizona do not.
The new legislation says that states with areas exempt from daylight saving time could choose standard time for those areas.
what would be the benefits
Sen. Marco Rubio, the bill’s lead sponsor, touted a variety of benefits to make daylight saving time permanent, from the so-called reduction of seasonal affective disorder late fall and early winter, even more daylight for school sports.
Rubio said it would also give school children more time to play in daylight after school.
Rubio also cited the increase in heart attacks and car accidents during standard time as reasons the country should eliminate the time change.
when would it come into effect
The legislation noted that this measure will not take effect until the end of next year.
“I think it is important to delay it until November 20, 2023because the airlines and other means of transport have drawn up a schedule and asked for a few months to make the adjustment,” Rubio said.
The schedule that Americans currently have began last Sunday and lasts until November 6.
How did the time changes start?
Daylight saving time began in the United States in 1918 as a way to create more daylight hours during the warmer months. It spanned four weeks beginning in 2007.
The United States tried permanent daylight saving time in the 1970s as a result of rising energy prices, but Congress reversed it after only a year due to complaints that there was no sunlight in some parts of the country until 9 in the morning.
Part of the argument was that the darkness of the morning was dangerous for children going to school.