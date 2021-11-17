The Senate of Chile blocked the impeachment procedure against President Sebastián Piñera

On Tuesday, the Chilean Senate voted against the impeachment (ie the removal from office) of the center-right president of Chile Sebastián Piñera. The motion was barely passed in the House last week and needed a two-thirds vote in favor of the Senate Senate (ie 29 votes out of 43) for it to take effect. He was not expected to get it, given that the opposition does not have a majority: 24 (all the opposition) voted in favor of impeachment, 18 voted against and one senator abstained. Piñera will therefore remain president: his term of office will end on 11 March 2022.

The request for “constitucional acusación”- the name of the impeachment in Chile – had been presented by the opposition in mid-October, following some revelations contained in the investigation known as Pandora Papers, relating to irregularities in the sale of a mining company that belonged to Piñera’s family. Piñera, whose mandate was characterized by clashes, controversies and protests, has made it known that he will not run again in the elections to be held in 4 days, on 21 November.

