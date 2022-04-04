The Senate will hold public hearings to discuss a bill that would restrict abortion on the island

The President of the Senate, Joseph Louis Dalmauinformed today, in joint expressions with the spokesmen of the Dignity Project and the New Progressive Party, that they will hold public hearings to discuss the bill that seeks to restrict abortion on the island.

“In the spirit that everyone can reiterate their opinions and that very important data can be highlighted, we will support holding public hearings. With them, we will cause participation to be broad, massive and totally open. Some believe or insinuate that holding public hearings would change the opinion of those who favor or those who oppose the measure. Time will tell,” Dalmau said.

For the past few days, the president of the Senate has been the object of strong criticism for the procedure he had given to the measure that restricts abortion in the fetus’s viability stage, which lacked the holding of public hearings and was supposed to go down to vote in tomorrow’s session, Monday.

He was also harshly singled out for saying that everyone involved in the abortion of a viable fetus is a murderer.

“The legal and moral arguments on the issue of abortion, contained in Senate Bill 693, have been thoroughly analyzed and discussed on multiple occasions. This has been discussed endlessly. For some, continuing to discuss this matter in a climate of discord and antagonism among Puerto Ricans does not seem prudent or sensible. Apparently, the claims of tolerance and ‘inclusivity’ for some people only apply if it suits them or supports their preferences”, added Dalmau.

Project 693 intends to restrict abortion when a doctor determines that the fetus is viable or when the pregnant woman has already completed 22 weeks of gestation.