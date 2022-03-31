The Senate’s “yes” to the Ukraine decree: trust also from the 5S

The dl Ukraine is law. It ended with 214 Yes and 45 No on vote of confidence placed by the government in the Ukraine decree. The announcement came yesterday, at the end of the general discussion, when the minister for relations with the parliament, Federico D’Incà, placed the question of trust in the Senate in the Chamber Ukraine decree already approved by the Chamber. The dl arrived in the Senate without a rapporteur, therefore without the agenda on the increase of military spending to 2% of GDP. The opinions of the Budget Commission, in fact, did not arrive in time and caused the decay of the Brothers of Italy’s agenda, which had raised various controversies in recent days.

The contrary positions

The session of the Senate on the Ukrainian decree-law began this morning and, after the discussion, the following statements voting. At the center the knot on military spending. The senator of AlternativeMattia Crucioli, who defined Prime Minister Mario Draghi “ a grandfather in the service of war “ , comparing him to Biden. “ We must not increase military spending – has continued- For this I will vote No to trust in this warmongering government “.

Before the call to vote, he had announced the No to trust also the senator of Brothers of ItalyIsabella Rauti, who underlines how the government has “ screwed on itself, you sway, you stagger “:” We are here without a speaker – he added- with the request for a vote of confidence with which the government disowns itself “. For this reason, explains Rauti, despite the fact that his party voted in favor of the decree in the House, it will not do the same thing in the Senate, where” recourse to a vote of confidence on such a sensitive matter disavows the government “. For this reason, explains Rauti,” the choice not to vote trust in Ukraine decree is easy. The government doesn’t deserve it. Ours is a forced choice, it is called consistency “.

The no to trust came, as announced, by the M5S senator Vito Petrocelliwhich at theHandle He said: “ I think that many colleagues today will not come to the Chamber to vote. I will be there and I will vote against “. The reason? “ It is wrong to send weapons to a country involved in a conflict – Petrocelli had explained in a tweet, confirming his voting intentions- I want to represent in parliament the sentiment of many Italians, against the single interventionist thought of the parties. Now stone me as well “.

Advocates of trust

For the Yes, on the other hand, the Democratic party, which had announced that it would support the trust in the Ukraine decree. Approved the decree, including the much discussed agenda, also by Pier Ferdinando Casiniwho had declared that he would vote “ firmly in favor “, defining the controversy on military spending in recent days as “the classic storm in a glass of water “.

The convinced Yes had also been announced by the senator of Come on Italy Maurizio Gasparri, who underlines the gravity of the general situation: “We are facing essential issuesno longer eludable: humanitarian and military issues, but also respect for international commitments “. Despite the support of the government, Gasparri recalls that” the most peaceful and pacifist government of the last 15 years has been that of Silvio Berlusconi, who did not arm an army but spoke to Putin and Gheddaff the”.

They voted the trust the senators of Free and Equalaccording to which, as explained by Loredana De Petris, the decree “ is the right answer in the face of imperialist aggression “, underlining that the provision also includes” an important attention to what we do best: solidarity and hospitality “. However, for De Pedis, “It made no sense to present to the Chamber an agenda that combined the question of the Ukrainian decree with the question of weapons and the increase in military spending. An absolutely wrong choice, in terms of timing and methods. “.

Support for the decree also came from Leaguewhose group leader, Massimiliano Romeo, specified in the Chamber: “ The League votes for confidence and would have voted on the decree even if the government had not placed it “. The party, in fact, shares the contents of the provision in its entirety,” including military aid to Ukraine “The League has also asked to “limit the tones” And “ dose the words well “, given the tones with which contrary opinions have been expressed:” The parlor warriors follow exactly the tradition of arming and leaving ‘”.