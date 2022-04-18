the sensational 6-part miniseries based on a true story

On a naive side, Grace discovers how men, mainly those who have power, take advantage of young women knowing that they have everything in their favor. From there, she also discovers injustices that she did not know.

Netflix, alias grace.jpg Alias ​​Grace is on Netflix and has only six chapters

Grace Marks, a short and very hard Netflix series

Throughout the series, Grace has talks with Dr. Jordan, a young professional who has been commissioned to analyze the intern. The request comes from a group of people who believe that the girl is innocent and who are waiting for a report that will lead to her acquittal. The only problem is that she claims to have lied at the trial and that she really doesn’t remember anything.

With the permanent dialogue between them and a continuous flashback coming from the story that Grace tells, the story is practically not separated from the true story of Grace Marks.

Alias ​​Grace – Season 1 – Trailer #1 – Spanish Subtitles

Thus, from the first chapter it is said that the young woman is imprisoned for the murder of two people, made with a man, a lover, who died on the gallows accusing her of having been the instigator of the crime.

the miniseries Alias ​​Grace from Netflix has great actors as protagonists: Sarah Gadon (11/22/63), Edward Holcroft (Game of Knights), Anna Paquin (X-Men and True Blood) and Zachaery Levi (Shazam) and has only 6 chapters of 45 minutes of duration on average.