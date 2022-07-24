the sensational declaration of Joan Laporta on Lionel Messi!

What’s next after this ad

Barça fans will wake up with a smile on Sunday, as their heart team won the Clasico friendly against Real Madrid tonight. A 1-0 success thanks to a golazo from Raphinha, while the new recruits of the team to which the Brazilian belongs showed a very interesting face. And while waiting to find out if Koundé will finally be Barcelona or not – the trend is “yes” – Joan Laporta made funny remarks just before the match…

In front of the camerasESPN, the boss of FC Barcelona was asked about … Lionel Messi. And the Blaugrana president has clearly opened the door for the Argentinian to return. “I think, hope and desire that Messi’s chapter at Barca is not over. I think it is our responsibility that this chapter which is still open, can have a moment where things are done as they should have been done and that there is a much happier ending.launched the Catalan lawyer.

An extension on the table

“Do I feel indebted to Messi? Yes. Morally, as president of Barça, I did what I had to do. But as president of Barça and especially on a personal level, I think I am indebted to him.added the president of the Barcelona club, who had to let the Argentine star slip away for financial reasons a year ago.

It remains to be seen what the principal concerned will think of it. According to the latest news, the Albiceleste star even had a proposal to extend his contract by one year, until 2024, but he wanted to wait until the end of the Qatar World Cup to give a definitive answer, wishing to assess the level at which he is located. What if it was the birth of a new soap opera?