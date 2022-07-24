The sensational exit of Neymar Jr on his future

PSG Mercato: While he would be pushed out by his management, Neymar Jr sent a clear message about his future.

PSG Mercato: Neymar Jr decides for his future in Paris

The most expensive recruit in history, Neymar Jr has not yet fulfilled his specifications with Paris Saint-Germain. PSG are still running behind their first European title after betting 222 million euros on the Brazilian striker in 2017. With the arrival of Luis Campos, the future of the superstar auriverde in Paris seems compromised. The new Parisian sports adviser would not be against a departure from Neymar. His name has also been associated with certain stables without any real interest being shown. Currently in Japan with the group convened by Christophe Galtier, the 30-year-old striker has let go when speculation is rife about his future. He sent a clear message to the new sports management of the Ile-de-France club.

No departure in sight for Neymar

Announced on departure, Neymar Jr does not see his future far from Paris Saint-Germain. He made it known again on Saturday at the end of the second friendly match won by Paris against Urawa Red Diamonds (3-0). “The truth is that I want to stay in Paris. I don’t know about the club since they never told me anything, I have a multi-year contract here. So. For the moment, I have not been told anything […] The truth is that I have nothing to prove to anyone (emphasizing this word). People know me, they know how I am, how I play. I have nothing to show. I like to play football, I’m happy. People talk too much because they don’t know what to do,” said the Brazilian in the mixed zone after the match.

New PSG coach Christophe Galtier was evasive about the future of his number 10. The Parisian coach admitted that he did not know what the future of the former Blaugrana will be like, yet still under contract. until 2027. “What will happen in the near future, when the transfer market closes, I don’t know. We announce him leaving, we announce him staying. I did not have an individual interview with him on this aspect, ”he said at a press conference.