In Game 4 of the 2022 Playoffs series between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans, a player of interest to the Los Angeles Lakers made a friend of LeBron James look bad and committed the sensational steal of the NBA Postseason.

Once again it was shown that the NBA Playoffs there is nothing written. What seemed like it was going to be a procedure to advance to the second round turned into a series that will have at least six games. New Orleans Pelicans tied the series with Phoenix Suns with a sensational steal from a player who is interested in Los Angeles Lakers.

The narrative of the series between the Suns and Pelicans took a 180-degree turn when the seriousness of Devin Booker’s injury was confirmed. From that moment on, the New Orleans team took on a new air and with a former Lakers player, Brandon Ingram, as a figure he already has the series tied 2-2. Will there be a surprise in the 2022 Playoffs?

At the close of the NBA day on Sunday, April 24, the New Orleans Pelicans took the victory 118 to 103 points, tied the series 2-2 and made it look very bad to one of LeBron James’s best friends: Chris Paul. In large part, the culprit was a player the Los Angeles Lakers would be interested in for the 2022-23 season.

According to ESPN’s specialized statistics account, Paul had one of his worst games in the 15 seasons he has been in the Playoffs, since matched and even worsened his worst records by scoring 4 points, shooting 25% from the field and not scoring a 3-pointer or free throw in the loss to the Pelicans.

Lakers want him and he committed the sensational robbery of the 2022 Playoffs: José Alvarado

It was the last quarter of Game 4 of the 2022 Playoffs between the Phoenix Suns and the New Orleans Pelicans when Chris Paul was trying to start an attack until he appeared Jose Alvarado. The player of interest to the Los Angeles Lakers did one of his famous robberies arriving where no one expected and driving the NBA world crazy.