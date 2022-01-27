the sensations of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz

January 27, 2022

Leclerc and Sainz took to the track at Fiorano for the first outing of the season.

First outing of the season for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who drove the 2018 Ferrari single-seater, the SF71-H at Fiorano to immediately regain confidence with the track.

The Spaniard lapped in the morning, covering 59 laps for a total of 176 km, while the Monegasque finished 48 laps, 143 km. “Useful training and fantastic fans – were the words of Leclerc -. Today it is really cold, yet they did not want to miss this first appointment of the new season. At least I had the engine that kept me warm, but they were really fantastic. Not I look forward to getting on track in Barcelona with the 2022 car to fully enter this new era of Formula 1 and see if all the work we have done since last year will be rewarded with the competitiveness we expect to have “, the words taken from Formulapassion.

So instead Carlos Sainz: “It’s special to ride here, exactly one year ago I did my first laps in a Ferrari and I must say that even if many things have changed, since now I know everyone and I really feel at home, riding here is always something special. I was delighted to see so many of our fans on the track. Being able to run before the season starts, no matter what the car is, is always very useful for a driver. your body, reminding him of what it means to be a Formula 1 driver “.