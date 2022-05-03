The sense of water before its premiere in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

MADRID, May 3. (CultureLeisure) –

The first trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has leaked. The advance, which can only be seen in theaters alongside Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness for a limited period of time, prior to its release, it was broadcast online for a few hours and, although the content was quickly replicated by social networksDisney and 20th Century Studios rushed to remove pirated content from the Internet.

In addition, along with the first preview, during the last days several unpublished images of the film were also leaked. Content that, like the trailer, the studio has tried to remove completely platforms such as Reddit, Twitter or YouTube, to preserve the surprise of the fans in the face of the launch of the spectacular trailer of the film by James Cameron.

A movie in which the director will resume his saga more than ten years later to enter the oceans of Pandora and recount the life of the family formed by Jake and Neytiri, the protagonists of the first installment who are again played by Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington.

Some leaks that, to the despair of some fans, now only removed content notices remain for studio copyright claims.

#BREAKING

‘Avatar 2’ first teaser trailer has been leaked online. Exclusive stills for Avatar 2. Cinema incoming 🔥#AvatarTheWayOfWater pic.twitter.com/NVi0pglSzs — Adarsh ​​Kumar (@AdarshWords) May 2, 2022

The sequel to avatar, which will be released in theaters on December 16, is set more than a decade after the events of the first film. Avatar: The Way of Water picks up the sully family history (Jake, Neytiri and their four children), the problems that haunt them, what they have to do to stay safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they suffer.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Michelle Yeoh (Dr. Karina Mogue), Oona Chaplin (Varang), Cliff Curtis (Tonowari), Jemaine Clement (Dr. Ian Garvin), Stephen Lang (Miles Quaritch), Giovanni Ribisi (Parker Selfridge), , Chloe Coleman (Young Lo’ak), Edie Falco (General Ardmore), CCH Pounder (Mo’at), and Kate Winslet (Ronal)

To whet the public’s appetite, the studio will re-release Avatar in theaters on September 23.