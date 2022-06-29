The sensitive moment lived by Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Marc Anthony continues his tour of Europe called Pa’lla voy in which he has visited several countries of the old continent. The last stop that the singer has made has been in Marbella, a beautiful place in Spain if there is one. This tour is carried out together with his future wife, the model Nadia Ferreira, who has become an inseparable companion of the singer.

Between concert and concert Nadia Ferreira and Mark Anthony They have taken the opportunity to tour Europe and in the case of the young woman to discover very beautiful and unknown places for her. Through her social networks, Mark It showed how much he is enjoying his international tour with the woman of his dreams. On her Instagram profile where Mark Anthony He has more than 12.2 million followers. The singer has uploaded some photos of his shows and the places he is sharing with his girlfriend.

In this last concert of Mark Anthony held in Ibiza has been harshly criticized due to the wait that the people who attended had to suffer, since there was a long queue and only one entrance access to the place was open. This fact delayed the entrance of the public to the singer’s show and put them in a bad mood.

Then when Mark Anthony He came on stage with a great delay in his start time of the show, the public felt uncomfortable. The general comments were that he was too scruffy and stopped at least three minutes between one song and another, this caused the musicians to also be late, which was also criticized.

Image: Instagram Nadia Ferreira

The finishing touch that erased everything that came before was when Mark Anthony Y Nadia Ferrera they went to a restaurant where they found a boy singing flamenco accompanied by a guitarist. After listening to him sing, Marc Anthony was moved and had a great gesture with the little one and said: “I’m going to give you a hug, come here. May God bless you” and both merged into a hug. This moment was recorded and published by Nadia Ferreira and then uploaded to her Instagram stories. She in the comments she wrote: “What an emotional moment.” “9 years. Oh my God! Long live the culture! ”, She wrote while the little one sang.