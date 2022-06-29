Entertainment

The sensitive moment lived by Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Marc Anthony continues his tour of Europe called Pa’lla voy in which he has visited several countries of the old continent. The last stop that the singer has made has been in Marbella, a beautiful place in Spain if there is one. This tour is carried out together with his future wife, the model Nadia Ferreira, who has become an inseparable companion of the singer.

Between concert and concert Nadia Ferreira and Mark Anthony They have taken the opportunity to tour Europe and in the case of the young woman to discover very beautiful and unknown places for her. Through her social networks, Mark It showed how much he is enjoying his international tour with the woman of his dreams. On her Instagram profile where Mark Anthony He has more than 12.2 million followers. The singer has uploaded some photos of his shows and the places he is sharing with his girlfriend.

Source link

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 34 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Madonna’s daughter marvels as a model in Paris

7 mins ago

The bearish hedge funds break into Indra due to the noise of the government crisis

10 mins ago

Ángela Aguilar: rumoran has a courtship with this Mexican regional singer

18 mins ago

A truly impressive cinematographic experience. New trailer for ‘Resurrection’

21 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button