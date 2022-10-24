The sensual neckline that Jordana Brewster chooses for her important events

The actress who plays Mia in the “Fast and Furious” saga, Jordan Brewster, has a slim figure and subtle curves. For this reason, she resorts to this type of garment when stepping on the red carpet: dresses with volume from the waist and necklines for heart attack: let’s see the cunning design of this super outfit so that you never lack inspiration. Look fabulous!

Jordan Brewster: Original, sensual and glamorous

The beauty Jordan Brewster She is enjoying her best moment since she began her career as an actress. She was born in Panama and raised in Brazil and England, she traveled a long path to be recognized as a performer after her first steps as a model.

The transparencies and the double gender give a little more volume to a spiky figure. Font. female diary.

But, the truth is that, from that time of her life, her most fashionable and glamorous side remained, which stands out whenever she can on the red carpets.

Thus, it is known for the original necklines you choose: from the halter to the necklines closed at the front and with a V-neckline, totally naked at the back, up to this model that we are analyzing today: the deep V neckline.

It is a type of neckline perfect for those with little bust. It is elegant, wide and super sensual, but you have to take into account some tricks to wear it with style, as it does Jordan Brewster.

First of all, we must say that it is one of the necklines more sophisticated. We have seen figures like Natalie Portman and Kendall Jenner wear it on red carpets, among other glamorous and always well-dressed celebrities.

Kendall’s deep V neckline model is for heart attack! Font. Vogue.

But immediately afterwards, we must clarify that it should always be worn with the right underwear, taking care of the posture and choosing the right design for each body.

In the case of Jordan Brewsterwhich has a small bust, the effect of choosing a fabric that allows you to add some volume with the pleating of the dress is ideal.

When the bust is a little bigger like Natalie Portman’s, it’s a good idea to choose more satiny and tight fabrics. In case you have a more voluminous bust you can opt for a slightly looser set in the necklineLike the vibrant yellow dress that Kendall Jenner chooses.

That yes, in addition to making sure that the underwear is adequate, using in any case skin-colored adherent bras, you must be sure that you can wear it without the instinct to cover yourself and look insecure, trying to place the coat on top.

Natalie Portman with neckline deep v. Font. fashion

If you are going to feel like a Hollywood diva, do it fully as Jordan Brewster!

Complement it with a clutch and important accessories, if it is a dress with this neckline but smooth, in case of having print like ours Jordan Brewsterlean more towards minimalism, so that the super sexy design is the protagonist.

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.