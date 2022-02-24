The sensual openings of the Nensi Dojaka dresses: a revolution for all bodies | News, Fashion

Zendaya, Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, Jourdan Dunn, Emma Corrin, Hailey Bieber or Dua Lipa. The list of celebrities who have fallen at the feet of the Albanian designer Nensi Dojaka is as long as it is influential. In a couple of years, the London-based designer has managed to conquer the industry (she was the winner last year of the award that the LVMH group awards to emerging designers) based on dresses full of straps and openings that play to show the skin . A formula, that of recovering sensual, tight and revealing garments, to which different firms do not stop adding and that promises to stay for a while as a response to the months of tracksuits and pajamas, but for which she bet from the beginning.

The same as in his last parade, in which he presented his proposal for winter 2022-2023 at London Fashion Week, women with bodies that question traditionally canonical measurements also wore. Models like Paloma Elsesser or Sabina Karlsson took to the catwalk demonstrating that the LBD (little black dress or short black dress) reformulated by Dojaka is not only suitable for skinny bodies. Of course, at the moment his designs are only sold up to size L, a fact that adds to the latent debate about the reality that surrounds large sizes in stores. She herself recognized that it is not easy for an emerging designer to assume the costs of producing in a wide range of sizes, although after her last fashion show everything indicates that she could expand the size of her patterns.

What Dojaka’s designs can boast of is giving women back the confidence to show off their bodies by deciding for themselves what and how they want to show off. The designer has been able to reinvent the naked dress (the one with which you go more naked than dressed) fleeing from the traditional transparencies in flesh color, the rhinestones placed to cover strategic areas or the low cuts to the navel to create sensual designs adapted to current trends and the needs of our time. Supported by a solid fan base that exceeds 260,000 souls on Instagram and represented by faces as well known worldwide as those mentioned at the beginning of this article (Bella Hadid was a pioneer in wearing her designs), the 28-year-old creative has shown that these recognizable and highly commercial garments are the object of generational desire.

“I started selling after girls like you wore the brand and tagged it on Instagram,” said the designer herself, referring to Camille Charrière, one of the many influencers that have contributed to its success. She, a declared fan of the brand and official ambassador since she wore one of her dresses at the last edition of the Fashion Awards, summed up the power of her creations: «Very few dresses have made me feel so good. You can see how delicate it is before you put it on, but it’s also one of those dresses that just begs to be pulled out for fun, the kind of ego booster like a glass of champagne.”

Specializing in the art of lingerie thanks to her studies at Central Saint Martins and the London College of Fashion (she moved to London at the age of 16), Dojaka has managed to attract attention to her designs based on the silhouettes of a bra , flossing and nods to tailoring in record time. The furore is such that in recent months her pieces featuring transparencies of tulle and organza have begun to be sold in such emblematic spaces as Selfridges, My Theresa, Ssense or Luisa Vía Roma, and one of her asymmetric black minidresses arrived to sneak into the top ten of most sought-after garments for the first quarter of 2021, according to the Lyst data platform.

In a context in which fashion is exploring sexuality in a way that has not happened since the 1990s and 2000s (and drinking precisely from the aesthetics of that time), their proposals are appealing and refreshing. “We live in a time where women are finding their voice and that feeling of empowerment is also manifested through a kind of freedom to dress and teach,” she notes. That feeling is now intensified by a generation that wants to go out and celebrate again (or start doing so) after two years of restrictions. She, however, plans a brand vision capable of surviving the occasional desire to dress up again. And she intends to do it steadily and slowly: carefully selecting which platforms and stores to sell on to prevent her brand from ending up saturating the consumer. Meanwhile, celebrities don’t seem to be afraid to plague their slit-filled black dresses. Next, the tests.