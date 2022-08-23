The sentence of ‘El Cano’ is postponed indefinitely | Justice

Federal judge Raúl Arias Marxuach authorized the sentencing hearings against the former mayor of Cataño, Félix “El Cano” Delgado Montalvo, and the contractors Oscar Santamaría and Raymond Rodríguez to be vacated.

The suspension of the hearing was given at the request of the Public Ministry through a motion sealed on August 19 in the cases against Delgado Montalvo, Santamaría and Rodríguez. Arias Marxuach authorized the request and scheduled for January 16 of next year the delivery of a status report on the case.

In this way, the sentences against the three accused of employing and participating in a scheme of illegal commissions in exchange for garbage collection and road paving contracts, are postponed indefinitely. The sentences of Santamaría and Rodríguez were scheduled for August 31, while that of Delgado Montalvo was supposed to be carried out on September 1.

They assure former mayor continues to cooperate

Although he had previously stated his opinion on the cooperation of Delgado Montalvo with the federal authorities, the lawyer and former head of the Federal Prosecutor’s Office Osvaldo Carlo Linares reiterated that the postponed sentences against the former mayor and the other defendants are due to the fact that they continue to cooperate with the federal authorities.

“No cooperator is sentenced until their cooperation ends. So that is what you are going to see here, that they set dates and then move them, because they are cooperative. And until they have all this cooperation process, they are not sentenced for various technical reasons, “said Carlo Linares.

The former federal prosecutor also raised the possibility that the agreement that the defendants have reached with the federal prosecutor’s office could lead to their serving as witnesses in a future case. In that sense, he recalled that the treatment is identical to the case of the former collector of the Popular Democratic Party, Anaudi Hernández, who pleaded guilty in 2016 in the federal sphere and has not yet been sentenced.

“As long as he is a potential government witness in some case, they are not going to sentence him,” insisted the former federal prosecutor.

For his part, also a lawyer and former federal prosecutor Ignacio Rivera agreed separately with Carlo Linares’s impression, but added that as long as the cooperation of the accused persists, the possibility that they receive more lenient sentences increases.

“That translated into Spanish is that some or all of these gentlemen are cooperating with the federal prosecutor’s office or the FBI, and until that source of information, which is obviously valuable, is not worth it. What’s more, it’s counterproductive to sentence him because if you sentence him, you have no power over him,” the federal attorney said.

“That means that it is cooperating, which means that there are a lot of people concerned,” he added.





Rivera explained that the cooperation of the defendants could motivate the Public Ministry to file a motion under Section 5K1.1 of the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which could request a lesser sentence, taking into account the degree of cooperation of the accused. However, the court will take into account how helpful the cooperation was, the nature of your assistance, and how long you have been cooperating.





“For the federal government – ​​and I was a prosecutor for five and a half years – it is not convenient to put a person in jail, because if he gives you five or six people more important than him, you should give him a good conduct medal and send him home,” he said. Rivera.