the sentence of the day, the saints of the day, the famous born, what happened today

Quote of the day
You go to bed every day with women who do not love each other, and never with those who love each other. (Denis Diderot)
Saints of the day
San Placid (protector of the castaways), San Mauro (Monaco), Saints Signed And Auxerre flavin, San Tranquilino Ubiarco Robles (Mexican martyr), Sant ‘Eliano of Cagliari (Bishop and Martyr), Saint Caritina (Martyr), Santa Tullia (Venerated in Manosque), Santa Maria Faustina Kowalska (Virgin), Saints Martyrs of Trier.
It happened today
- 1962 here is ‘James Bond’. L’agent 007 debuted at the cinema with ‘Licence to kill’. The famous secret agent in the service of his Majesty, James Bond, created by the writer Ian Fleming, was welcomed by the public, despite the low production costs. The film cast the unknown Sean Connery, who impersonated Bond 5 more times. After him were ‘007’ the actors George Lazenby (1), Roger Moore (7), Thimoty Dalton (2), Pierce Brosnan (4) and Daniel Craig (5), including the last ‘No Time To Die ‘ (2021).
- Denis Diderot (1713-1784), France, philosopher and scholar. Born in Langres, he worked as a public scribe and tutor. Author of precious treatises on philosophy and history of art, novels and plays, he wrote the “Encyclopédie ou Dictionnaire raisonné des sciences, des arts et des métiers “ (1751-80), the first example of a modern encyclopedia. He was the pivotal figure of Enlightenment thought, embodying the ideals of love of knowledge and the fight against ignorance. He died in Paris at the age of 71.
- Ciccio Ingrassia (1922-2003), Italy, actor. Born in Palermo as Francesco Ingrassia, began in ’44 and toured the theaters of half of Italy as a shoulder to Bramieri. In ’54 the meeting of destiny with Franco Franchi: there the story of the famous comic duo began ‘Franco and Ciccio’. He won a Silver Ribbon for “Todo modo” (’75) and a David by Donatello for “Condominium” (’91).
- Gianni Mazza (1944), Italy, conductor and composer. Born in Rome, of jazz training, he worked as a keyboard player on several records and with many artists. The TV audience remembers him as the conductor of the RAI varieties, including “Those of the night “ And “All back! “.
- Antonio Careca (1960), Brazil, former footballer. Born in Araraquara as Antônio de Oliveira Filho, is considered among the strongest strikers ever. He played with Guaranì, Sao Paulo, Naples, Kashiwa, Santos (571-358), winning 4 Brazilian Championships, 1 Scudetto, 1 Super Cup and 1 Uefa Cup with Napoli. In the national team (60-29) he won silver in Copa America ’83.
- Kate Winslet (1975), England, actress. Born in Reading, second of 4 children of two actors, she grew up on bread and theater. His career was fast: at 19 he was nominated for an Oscar for ‘Reason and sentiment ‘. Then the fame came: ‘Titanic ‘ (’97), ‘Revolutionary Road ‘ (’08, Golden Globe), ‘The Reader ‘ (’09, Oscar). Vegetarian and gay advocate, she has 3 children: My Honey (’00, by 1st husband Jim Threapleton), Joe Alfie (’03, from 2nd Sam Mendes), Bear Blaze (’13, from 3rd Edward Abel Smith).
- Enrico Fabris (1981), Italy, former ice skater. Born in Asiago (VI), he won the first Italian medals in this sport: in Turin ’06 2 Gold and 1 Olympic Bronze, then 7 Silver and 1 World Bronze, 1 Gold, 2 Silver and 1 European Bronze. The Italian records over 6 distances are still his. Now he trains the junior national teams.